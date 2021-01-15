KNOXVILLE — Tai Cates had an off night with his outside shooting, but the slick sophomore showed off other aspects of his versatile game to finish with 25 points, leading Alcoa to a 67-60 win over Austin-East on Friday.
Cates hit just one of nine 3-point attempts but dribbled around and through the Austin-East defense and found teammates for some easy layups the few occasions the Roadrunners did cut off his advances.
“There are people showing up to watch (Cates) expecting everything to go in,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “He just has to continue to find the balance of thinking, ‘Alright, my 3s are not falling, but I can get by my guy, I can get downhill, I can create for others.’ I thought he ended up finding that.”
Alcoa (6-5, 3-0 District 4-AA) and Austin-East (3-5, 1-3) entered the second quarter knotted at 16, but Cates hit 11 of his game-high 25 in the period.
The Tornadoes jumped up 39-26 at the half behind the buckets from Cates along with three layups by Brayden Anderson, two scored with assists from Ronald Jackson and Drew Napier.
Austin-East trimmed the lead to 51-40 entering the final frame. A bit of sloppy play from Alcoa helped the Roadrunners cut further into the lead down the final minutes but two Anderson dunks, one on a great combo from freshman Jahvin Carter, helped the Tornadoes maintain control.
Carter knocked a weak Roadrunner pass to Cates, who tossed ahead to the streaking Carter. The freshman went to the hole but laid the ball off the backboard for a trailing Anderson to slam home a dunk that brought the limited number of fans from both sides to their feet.
“That kind of big play fires us up to get going on defense,” said Anderson. “That play came from defense, with that steal and fast break for the dunk. It keeps everybody in the game energized and keeps us going.”
Anderson finished with 16 points and Carter added 13 points, including two treys.
The two teams combined for seven charges called in an up-tempo game. Neither team could hit well from outside. Carter’s two treys doubled the Roadrunner effort from beyond the arc. Austin-East did most of its damage from inside with burly post Jaquarius Sanders ending with 18 points.
“We built a lead in spots, but we got lackadaisical,” Collins said. “We let them crawl back in it. It would be nice to show up and put a team away. We didn’t necessarily do that, but a win’s a win. It’s always nice to get a road win in conference play.”
Alcoa travels to McMinn County for a non-district game on Monday.
Alcoa girls 53, Austin-East 19: Early in the third quarter, the scoreboard showed Alcoa with two less points than the Lady Tornadoes had recorded, resulting in a long delay while scorekeepers conferred with officials to get the count correct.
Alcoa (6-5, 3-0 District 4-AAA) held Austin-East (2-6, 0-3) to single digits in each quarter and feasted off of 32 Lady Roadrunner turnovers to cruise to the 53-19 romp.
Macie Ridge scored most of her game-high 14 points on her virtually indefensible scoop shoot. Mak Bremer added 13 and Brenna Ridge 11 points, both benefiting from strong rebounding, to add to the balanced Alcoa attack.
“If the defenders are trying to block over, I just go under their arms,” Macie Ridge said of the underhanded scoop coming mostly off drives from the right side. “They’ll foul me sometimes, but I work a lot on finishing.”
Alcoa led 17-5 after one quarter and 26-12 at the break. Even with those leads, Coach David Baumann felt that his troop played somewhat flat, with key players banged up after playing its third game of the week.
Defensive intensity picked up and the Lady Tornadoes went on a 13-2 run opening the third quarter, putting the game away with a 47-16 lead entering the fourth quarter.
After Bremer opened the final frame with a nice hop-step move inside and Brenna Ridge put back a rare Maci Ridge miss in the first 90 seconds of the final frame, both coaches emptied the benches to run out the final 53-19 Alcoa blowout.main story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.