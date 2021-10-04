While the Alcoa volleyball team sat in the corner of David Marsh Court, patiently waiting its turn on Monday night, coach Sam Thomas used the opportunity to talk about consistency.
As an example, Thomas cited the 2020 Kentucky volleyball team’s postseason run, which ended with the program’s first NCAA National Championship. Thomas is hoping that kind of consistency can help his Lady Tornadoes team to a championship of its own.
Alcoa got off to a good start Monday in trying to make that happen, sweeping Kingston in three sets, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20, in the District 5-AA Tournament.
“That’s a long time to wait,” Thomas told The Daily Times. “I wanted them here at 5 (p.m.) because I wanted them to watch and see who they were going to play and, man, that’s a long time. But they did what they needed to. We had some stretches where we played well and some stretches where we got in our own way.
“But that’s what I told the girls (before the match). We preached all season long about serving and consistency and being 90%. We talked about Kentucky in the NCAA (Tournament) and that’s what they did and watching some of these other teams go to other sets because of missed serves kind of made them finally understand.”
The two stretches where Thomas saw top-seeded Alcoa perform at the level he preached about came near the end of both the first and second sets.
After Kingston took an 11-9 lead in the opening set, senior Caleigh Carruthers sparked a 13-0 run with a kill that helped the Lady Tornadoes pull in front, 22-11. Fellow senior Kylie Haas also helped keep the run going with 10-straight serves.
While the Lady Yellow Jackets managed to use a 5-0 run of their own to cut into Alcoa’s lead, junior Lily Long put the set away with a kill.
At the end of the second set, Thomas saw everyone get involved in a 10-0 run to close out the set with a win after the Lady Tornadoes fell behind, 20-15.
Alcoa scored five-straight to tie it up at 20-20, then a kill from Carruthers and a Sydney Worde ace highlighted a strong close.
On the night, Carruthers finished with 16 kills and 19 digs, while Haas had five kills and four digs.
“Kylie Haas was back there and at one point I think she served nine or 10 straight balls,” Thomas said. “I was very close to having her be our first server in the second set because she ran those points off in the first set, but I wanted to keep that match up going with (Kingston’s) middle. (Haas) had the run in the first set and then in the second set I felt like we collectively had that stretch run.”
Next up for Alcoa is two-seeded Loudon, who beat McMinn Central in four sets, 3-1, on Monday.
The two teams will square off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at David Marsh Court with a district tournament title on the line.
“We got it done in three sets and hopefully tomorrow we can come in and play a little bit cleaner,” Thomas said. “Like I said, we had some stretches where we played well and other stretches where we didn’t. We’ve got to clean that up.”
