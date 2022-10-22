The confidence Andy Byrd had in his team was evident even before the opening kick Saturday evening on the Alcoa Elementary School pitch.
As the Lady Tornadoes huddled on the field pre-game, the Alcoa soccer coach and assistants stood ten yards away on the sideline while senior keeper Ella Murr delivered the pre-game speech.
Through 80 minutes of dominating play plus a few uncommon stoppages, Byrd’s confidence never wavered, as Alcoa earned its sixth straight trip to the Class A state tournament with a 3-1 win over Loudon (14-7).
“Never tonight in any time did I think this was going to go the other way,” Byrd said. “There’s a bit of confidence in me, watching this team.”
Alcoa (14-4-1) simply dominated the game with strong play from the back line and midfield, keeping the ball on the offensive third through most of the action and quickly quashing Loudon forays near the penalty area.
Goalkeeper Ella Murr recorded only three saves, none noteworthy, and had a handful of run-outs to collect balls hit forward by Loudon past the control of the Alcoa backline led by Scout Lauderback and dominant midfield play led by Wendy Beristain.
The senior Murr reminded her teammates what they were playing for in her pre-game message.
“My basic message was that this could potentially be our last game, so we just needed to go out and give it our all,” Murr said. “And that games like this can be more of a mental match than a physical match and we had to go out and stay in it mentally and connect with each other.”
The game got increasingly chippy and became more physical than mental. In a very physical contest, Alcoa picked up three yellow cards and Loudon earned two. Both teams had a score on free kicks just outside the penalty area.
The Lady Tornadoes had ten shots-on-goal to four from the Lady Redskins and had four corner kicks versus none from the visitors. Probably most importantly for a team headed to Chattanooga for first round action of the state tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Alcoa survived without picking up any red cards.
Scoring opened 11 minutes into the game. Wing Natalie Crisp carried a ball in deep then passed back to Charlotte Tymon just outside the penalty arc. Tymon uncorked a long, high shot which whipped into the net past the far post, giving Alcoa the early lead.
Annalise Erhart scored what proved to be the game winner 12 minutes later. Lauderback’s corner kick came high into the penalty area, was deflected by a defender and then tapped home by Erhart from five yards out.
The shutout was ruined with six minutes left in the half as Lauderback earned a yellow card with an inadvertent elbow to speedy forward Destiny Robinette right outside the penalty area as the two chased down a long throw-in.
Brigette Nicholas fired a rocket past the Alcoa wall on her free kick, past a diving Murr to cut the lead. Alcoa had several flurries deep in the final minutes of the first half but the score remained 2-1 at the break.
Lauderback atoned for the yellow card with a 45 yard free kick after a Loudon yellow card earned from a trip. The Loudon keeper got hands on the hard shot but couldn’t stop it.
Alcoa fullback Lilith Tauxe took a ball to the face early in the second period and was relieved by Natalie Haynes, who, like other Alcoa defenders, were unfazed by larger and physically imposing Loudon forward Kaeia Correa.
The final minutes of the game featured a handful of yellow cards and several free kicks, but Alcoa continued in control, totally justifying Byrd’s confidence.
“We played a good game tonight,” Byrd said. “We had good combinations and our defenders played great. It was a good quality match. We just answered the physical call of a really physical team.”
