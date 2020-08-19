Football season arrived in abrupt fashion this year, with the coronavirus pandemic preventing teams across the state from engaging in their standard summer practices.
There’s always some uncertainty heading into the season, but Alcoa has a few more question marks than usual as the five-time defending Class 3A champion is tasked with replacing its quarterback and the bulk of its offensive line.
“We lost some great offensive linemen that had played together — they were sort of the backbone of our team,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “If we can replace our quarterback and offensive line some way, somehow, we’ve got a chance to win some games.”
Alcoa graduated four of its five starting offensive linemen in Eli Mitchell, Malik Hall, Dante Asbury and Braxton Alford — all of whom signed to play at the next level.
While never easy to quantify the impact of an offensive line, it’s safe to say this one played no small role in Alcoa’s knack for finding the end zone. The Tornadoes scored 654 points in 15 games. In 11 of those, the line’s blocking led to 42 or more points.
A senior, Brenden Pecora is the only returner from that dynamic group.
“Last year, I was the youngest one, and all four seniors took me under their wing,” Pecora said. “Now, this year, it’s a lot on me to make sure that everyone else on there knows what they’re doing at all times.”
For whom this group will be blocking is unclear.
Alcoa is replacing quarterback Sam Vaulton, who left the program after last season and enrolled in a school in California. Vaulton completed 84 of 125 passes for 1,435 yards and 21 touchdowns.
In the running for the role of Alcoa’s primary ball distributor is junior Safdar McCrary, junior Caden Buckles and sophomore Zach Lunsford.
“We’re just letting them get their reps and whatever their decision is, we’re going to block for them either way,” Pecora said. “It’s a bunch of new guys, but we’re going to be good. We’ve just got to get in there and do what we need to do.”
McCrary and Buckles are both new additions to the Tornadoes’ roster, with McCrary hailing from California and Buckles transferring from Knoxville Catholic. Lunsford backed up Vaulton last season.
Rankin would not disclose who would win the starting spot.
“We’ve certainly got a battle going on, that’s for sure,” Rankin said. “All three of them are in the running. We don’t have a clue who it’s gonna be.”
Regarded as a dual-threat quarterback at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, McCrary brings athleticism. Lunsford brings experience after seeing plenty of playing time in Alcoa’s many blowout games (the Tornadoes averaged wins by more than 39 points). As a freshman, Lunsford completed 10 of 14 passes for 86 yards.
Rankin said Buckles is an intelligent player. He has worked with Alcoa all summer and picked up its offense well.
“Caden doesn’t make mistakes,” Rankin said. “He executes smooth, and he’s got a command of everything. … They’ve all got weak points and strong points.”
Preparing quarterbacks for the big stage isn’t unfamiliar territory for the Tornadoes. They were in a similar position last season after graduating the 2018 Mr. Football winner, Walker Russell. Vaulton filled those big shoes, leading the Tornadoes to their 18th state title.
It also doesn’t hurt that Alcoa has returned a talented senior class of skilled positions, including wide receivers Brayden Anderson, Isiah Cox, Ronald Jackson, Ahmaudd Sankey and Cam Burden. The five combined for 1,218 yards and 17 touchdowns on 70 catches.
“We’ve got some weapons at different places,” Rankin said. “We’ve got speed and we’ve got some big-play people.”
Rankin said he plans to incorporate Taharin Sudderth into the passing game and have Cox and Jackson also play some running back, as the Tornadoes have developed a system to feed them more in the backfield.
“I see a lot of potential because we’ve got a lot of people from last year, skill-wise,” Jackson said. “Coach Rankin is always going to make sure we get ready for whatever comes at us.”
Alcoa may still be putting together some pieces on offense. But even if the Tornadoes were to struggle getting points on the board, they’ve got a staunch defense capable of keeping them in any game.
Alcoa’s defense notched 10 shutouts last season, including a 27-0 victory over Pearl-Cohn in the state championship.
Among those key returners is Grey Carroll — a 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive end who won 2019 Region 2-3A Player of the Year and Class 3A Mr. Football finalist honors. The Georgia Tech commit led the team in tackles with 79, including seven sacks among 13 tackles for loss.
Cox, Burden and Jackson will anchor Alcoa’s secondary, which tallied 17 interceptions last season. The Tornadoes will also enjoy the return of defensive ends Braxton Baumann and Sudderth as well as middle linebacker Luke Summerall.
However, Alcoa won’t have the luxury of easing into the season. Its home opener August 22 is against Blackman — a 6A powerhouse that gave the Tornadoes a battle last August.
Alcoa overcame an 11-point deficit to down the Blaze, 23-14, extending its season-opening winning streak to 13 games. Extending that streak to 14 straight is no guarantee.
“Blackman is a hard game to open up with because we’ve got so many spots we’re unsure of,” Rankin said. “They’re one of the best teams on our schedule, no doubt. A 6A team — they’ve got a lot more depth than us.”
Jackson said that first-ever meeting between the programs was an eye-opener for the Tornadoes.
“It was hard — they about beat us,” Jackson said. “We had to play all four quarters. We’re just going to go in there and be ready for a fight.”
It doesn’t get much easier from there. Next up for Alcoa is its first Region 2-3A matchup against Austin-East, which was the only region opponent to score against the Tornadoes last season.
Week 4 takes Alcoa to its cross-county rival, Maryville, which handed the Tornadoes their only loss last season and ended their 29-game winning streak.
“We’re not really worried about who we’ve got — who’s on the schedule,” Jackson said. “We go one game at a time until we make our way to another state championship.”
