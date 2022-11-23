Alcoa doesn’t need just one gameplan for Friday. It needs two.
For their Class 3A semifinal matchup against Giles County, the Tornadoes will make the 253-mile trip to Pulaski. Their hope is to return with a state championship berth and a chance to win their eighth straight title.
To do that, they will need to beat not only the Bobcats, but also the long drive.
“You just need to address it by breaking up the trip,” Alcoa coach Brian Nix told The Daily Times. “Making sure you have a pretty extensive walkthrough in the middle. You get them off the bus, feed them, move them around where they’re not sitting for four straight hours. Kind of break it up halfway. You hope that when you leave, they sleep the first couple hours, and you just handle it the right way.
“You know it’s the situation (Giles County) had to deal with when they came here last year. You just can’t let it affect you. We talk to our guys all the time, mental toughness is that. Mental toughness is that long drive shouldn’t affect you as long as we handle it right.”
The Tornadoes (12-1) are no strangers to making adjustments. As the season has moved along and they’ve made their way through the playoffs, the goal has shifted to practicing less and being less physical in practice, instead putting specific focus on gameplan changes.
“It’s what we always talk about,” Nix said. “Just to play your best football, play at the highest level you can, play with energy. It’s what we talked about today, it’s what we talked about yesterday, it’s what we talked about 10 weeks ago. It’s how you practice day in and day out.
“If you haven’t practiced well the last seven or eight weeks, it’s too late now. It’s too late now to create those habits. So hopefully, all the work we put in, all the attention to detail we put in over these last 14, 15, 16 weeks, this is when it really comes to fruition.”
Alcoa will face a strong backfield featuring playmakers at both quarterback and running back.
Junior Kamuari Turner has rushed for 1,367 yards and a whopping 29 touchdowns, while also passing for 758 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s even caught 11 passes for 137 yards and one score. Tailback Zori Randolph has done his own damage, accumulating 1,137 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.
They’re not all the Bobcats (10-3) have to offer, either.
“They do a good job of playing two quarterbacks,” Nix said.
“One gets the ball out of his hands quickly, gets it to the athletes in space. Another kid who is really mobile, difficult to tackle. Any time you have a quarterback in the pocket who can break tackles, all of a sudden the protection breaks down, you miss a tackle and you’ve got guys running down the field you’ve got to cover, that’s always an issue.”
Injuries have affected Giles County recently, but Nix expects at least some of those injured players to be back. The Bobcats also benefit from having played a tough schedule down the stretch.
“They’re not going to be intimidated by us,” Nix said. “They’ve played Franklin County. They’ve played 5A and 6A opponents, and that benefits you over the course of the year. As you get into the playoffs, you get into this time period, it benefits you that you’ve played a tough schedule.”
If the Tornadoes come back to Blount County with yet another state championship berth, it will be because they overcame plenty of foes, including the distance and the opponent.
“At this time of year, it doesn’t matter why you win or why you lose,” Nix said. “You’ve got to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.