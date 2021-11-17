When Alcoa and Pigeon Forge duke it out Friday at Bill Bailey Stadium in the Class 3A quarterfinals, it will be the first time they’ve played each other this season despite being in the same region.
The Tornadoes (11-1) were supposed to travel to play the Tigers (9-2) on Sept. 17, but Pigeon Forge forfeited that game due to COVID-19, making Friday’s bout all the more notable alongside the playoff stakes.
“We didn’t get to play them during the year,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin told The Daily Times. “They had COVID and stuff, so we didn’t get the experience of that. They’ve got good players. We (knew) coming back from last year they were going to be a threat in our (region) and they were.”
The Tigers are on a seven-game winning streak and shut out Unicoi County, 24-0, last week in the playoffs’ second round. Though Alcoa is the toughest opponent Pigeon Forge has faced yet, Rankin bills their upcoming battle as a premier postseason matchup.
“They’ve got one of the better coaches around and they do a great job with their schemes,” Rankin said. “They run the Wing T, it’s a little bit different. We don’t see a whole lot of that and that’s always a little bit of an issue. We expect it to be a great game and a great atmosphere and everything the third round of the playoffs should be.”
After its first-round game against Johnson County was also forfeited, Alcoa demolished Gatlinburg-Pittman, 63-0, in the second round. It was only the Tornadoes third game in six weeks because of two other COVID forfeits and the bye week, but Rankin saw a fresh team who exhibited minimal signs of rust.
“You just have to look at it in the most positive way that you can,” Rankin said. “Our kids lost some playing time but it allowed them to stay fresh a little bit.”
The Tornadoes have matured and improved on things they needed to early in the season, Rankin said, and it’s helped keep them on track as they hunt their seventh straight state title.
“These kids are smart,” Rankin said. “They know what’s at stake and you’ve got to win Friday night and move on to the next one. They know who the good teams are. They could tell you a month ago who the eight or 10 teams in the state that had a chance to win the state championship (were).
“They know that Covington’s out there and Dyersburg’s out there and Giles County’s out there and Loudon’s out there and East Nashville. They know all that. We probably don’t talk as much as maybe some people do. Our kids are pretty mature when it comes to winning and losing and what’s at stake. They’ve been ready every Friday night in the 15 years I’ve been here when the playoffs have rolled around.”
Amid the praises though, senior quarterback Caden Buckles, who has been Alcoa’s undisputed leader this season, still hopes to see more from the Tornadoes as they move close to the state championship.
“Where we are right now is nowhere where we want to be,” Buckles said. “We want to be perfect in everything we do, every rep, every play, every snap. Everything needs to be perfect. Right now we’re not close to that, but we’re touching it. We’re at the point where if it doesn’t happen soon, there’s really nothing else we can do because we don’t have much time left.
“These seniors, the 13 seniors we have, we never get to do this again. For these last three weeks, we’ve really got to buckle down and just play like we know we can, especially against Pigeon Forge. They run the ball really well, their defense is sound. We’ve just got to score points and beat them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.