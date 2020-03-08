Alcoa High School has launched a fundraising campaign for victims of last week's tornadoes in Tennessee.
There are multiple ways for people to donate throughout this week. They can drive through the drop-off and pick-up lines at each school.
They can also give monetary donations or gift cards at Monday night's home boys basketball game. The sectional game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.