JEFFERSON CITY — Jordan Harris is going to have to come up with some creative ways to display his championship medals at home.
He added to the collection Wednesday at the Class A East sectionals at Jefferson County High School, placing first in three events to clinch his second-straight state championship berth while headlining an impressive day for the Alcoa boys and girls Track and Field teams, both of which claimed sectional titles with 179 and 105 points, respectively.
For Harris, the stellar performances stemmed from his relaxed mindset. He and his Alcoa teammates were expected to do well, and they all delivered.
"We were in practice all week, our coaches telling us 'We've got this," Harris told The Daily Times. "I just came out here and put it all out there and won. When we're favored to win, I don't have any real worries about it."
The events Harris claimed first place medals in were the long jump with a distance of 23 feet, 1/2 inches, the 100-meter dash and the 3,200 run.
"The one I thought really broke out today was Jordan," Alcoa coach Chris Frary said. "He got a good (personal record) in the 200 and a good PR in the 100. He finally got under 11 (seconds) in the 100 and got under 22 (seconds) in the 300. That kind of puts him in a whole new stratum there."
Alcoa's girls relays team placed first in the 4x200 relay and second in the 4x800 while the boys relay team took second in the 4x800 and third in the 4x200.
The Tornadoes, which will have the opportunity to defend their boys Class A state championship from last season, had to perform even better at sectionals this season to qualify.
Due to a new format in who qualifies for state, Frary emphasized strong finishes compared to last season when the top four finishers clinched a state championship berth. This time around, only the top two get an automatic bid while two more are picked out of each section for an at-large bid.
That emphasis appeared to play a factor in how both the boys and girls teams performed, according to Frary.
"I think both these teams today, we were ready," Frary said. "We were ready to compete. I thought last year at the sectional meet had horrible conditions. It was cold, it was wet. We did not perform well, but luckily we had a lot of at-large kids who were able to get it done at state. This year, they stepped up. We had a lot of distance runners that we were asking to double-back in events when they were dead on their legs. We had a few kids who were nursing some nagging injuries but they were able to battle through.
"I just thought that we competed at a really high level today, which bodes well for us at state. If we can kind of keep this momentum up, we'll hopefully do well at the next stop."
In the field events, Major Newman placed first in the triple jump, finishing with a distance of 13.62 meters. He also finished behind Harris in the long jump at 22-4 3/4.
Sadie Rupert also claimed the top spot in the girls long jump, beating out Happy Valley's Scarlett Zeoli, 16-6 3/4 to 15-10 1/2.
"Our horizontal jumpers, I thought that they did really well today," Frary said. "Our sprint relay teams were strong, boys and girls. We hopefully got a couple of at-large bids in the (100 and 200 meter relay). A lot of our distance kids that we felt pretty confident would move on, will move on, so hopefully things can pan out. We've got to wait and see what the other sections do over the next few days. I'm hoping we get a good group in."
While Frary expected many of the finishes to wrap up where they did, there were a few surprises of the afternoon, including Phillip Tucker. He came in first in the 300 hurdles and teammate Caedon Jackson placed fourth.
"Phillip ran a PR in the hurdles and I think probably ran himself into the top five or six, which was just fantastic for him." Frary said. "Caedon ran a great 300 hurdles race, too."
Many of Alcoa's qualifiers will already have experience on the state's biggest track and field stage when the state events are held May 24 at MTSU's Hayes Stadium in Murfreesboro. That experience, Frary believes, will pay dividends in their efforts to repeat.
"(Having the experience of competing at state) helps," Frary said. "They kind of know what's coming. We kept preaching to our distance kids, too. They were facing a 4x800, a 4x1600 and 4x3200 all in a three-hour span, but when we go to state, the 3200 is in the and the other stuff doesn't come up until the evening. We told them, just get through it, get a qualifier and things will get better at state. Hopefully that works out for us."
Harris is particularly confident in having another successful outing at the state meet where he won the first-place medal in the long jump last year.
"I did pretty good last year at state," Harris said. "A lot of the (athletes he competed against) are gone, so I've got a chance to win it."
In the meantime, he'll have to find space to put his sectionals medals before adding any more.
"I hang them up on my wall," Harris quipped. "I just go home and just line them up on the wall."
