It hasn’t quite shown up in its record, but Sam Thomas is seeing a young Alcoa volleyball team grow up before his eyes.
The Lady Tornadoes gave him further reason for optimism in their latest outing. Following a 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 loss to Webb School of Knoxville inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium Monday, the Alcoa coach emphasized the process to his players.
“There’s some progress being made,” Thomas told The Daily Times. “We have three girls out there that are just learning on the fly, but they’re coming along and starting to click with them. All in all, I was pleased. We’re making progress. I know it’s not translating into wins yet, but that’s what I told them.
“I said, ‘This is a journey. We’re not a microwave out there where it just pops right out. It’s going to take us some time, but it’s coming.’”
Alcoa (0-3) flashed its potential throughout its three-set match with the Spartans (3-1), using several runs to cut into Webb’s lead, but struggled with sustaining that momentum.
That trend plagued the Lady Tornadoes in the opening set, then repeated itself the rest of the way.
In the second set, the Spartans pulled ahead 8-4 before Alcoa rattled off a 3-0 run — highlighted by an India Kyle ace to pull within a point — but Webb responded with a run of its own to stay ahead by at least two or more points to claim the set.
A Sydney Worde ace highlighted another scoring streak by the Lady Tornadoes in the third set to turn a five-point deficit to just two, but again, it wasn’t enough as Alcoa struggled to answer Lennox Langham, who recorded several kills in the set to help Webb pull away.
“It’s kind of what I told (the team) after the first set. Webb would get two or three points and we would get a point,” Thomas said. “You give up four or five of those, then that separation takes place. There were a couple of serve opportunities we had to string some points together but we just couldn’t string them together. We had a hard time breaking our serve.
“We had opportunities in that third set, then (Webb’s Ashley Douglas) had four-straight serve points. Those are kind of those key moments that we’ve got to overcome.”
While Alcoa’s roster lacks a lot of volleyball experience, the approach of a number of new players has made up for that, including Kyle, who Thomas said turned in one of her best performances of the first three games of the season.
Kyle’s two kills and ace helped the Lady Tornadoes hang in with the Spartans late in the third set.
“(The new and younger players) are super coachable,” Thomas said. “They’re really coachable. We still have a little hang up. India tonight, played great. She kind of got over her fear. She’s been holding back a little bit and I think, afraid to make mistakes.
“Tonight, she just let loose and played her best match so far this season. It’s kind of those mental hang ups still that they’ve got to overcome.”
The opportunities for growth continue to pile up for Alcoa. The Lady Tornadoes will participate in a quad-match that includes William Blount, Knox Trailblazer and The King’s Academy at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium tonight at 6 p.m. with a chance to get better.
“These are just the moments where you watch as a coach and you try to evaluate if your team is getting better?,” Thomas said. “As long as they’re getting better and we keep making those strides towards the end of the season, records be what they are, that’s when it counts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.