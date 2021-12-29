Karli Haworth could have hit a shot from just about anywhere inside the Maryville High School gym on Wednesday.
The Alcoa junior guard connected on a program single-game record 11 3-pointers en route to an astounding 37-point performance in the Lady Tornadoes’ 75-47 win over Kingston in the second day of the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament.
Haworth broke the record of nine 3-pointers in a single game previously set in 2018 by her sister, Destiny, who now plays for the University of the Cumberlands. Destiny was also one of the first to know, despite not being in attendance.
“I was kind of feeling it and in the zone,” Haworth told The Daily Times. “I think my parents texted (Destiny Haworth) when I broke it, but I’ve been dying to beat that record because I almost had it last year. She knows.”
On Haworth’s 10th three in the fourth quarter, the Alcoa bench erupted as head coach David Baumann called for a timeout. Up to that point, she was unaware if she had broken the record, but her teammates filled her in quickly.
“I actually didn’t know that was the 10th (3-pointer),” Haworth said. “When we called timeout, they told me and we celebrated on the bench. It’s a great feeling.”
While Haworth headlined the dominant win, she and Baumann agreed on the collective effort it took from the Lady Tornadoes (6-6) as they bounced back from a loss to McMinn Central on Tuesday.
“Karli shot it well and that stands out,” Baumann said. “A lot of people got her the ball. I thought Macie Ridge did a great job of getting in the paint and kicking it out to her. Defensively, like I said, Kingston has been really good offensively and they shot the ball well and I thought we did a good job of getting out and challenging shooters and switching when we needed to, communicating well. I was happy with our defensive effort as well.”
Kingston (5-7) matched Alcoa step for step for a quarter and a half, using buckets from Macey Neal and Braxton Frtiz to make it 12-12. Haworth hit a 3-pointer to put the Lady Tornadoes back in front, but it was brief as Ella Lemons answered with a deep shot to knot things up again for the second time in a matter of seconds.
That’s as close as the Lady Yellowjackets would get again.
Haworth scored on back-to-back 3-pointers and Keirstin Ensminger came up with a 3-point play off of an and-one on a layup to open up a strong 16-2 run that eventually pushed Alcoa’s lead to 40-23 at halftime.
“It was big,” Baumann said. “We needed that. Kingston is a much improved team from last year and we knew we would have to play well and score. Everything looks good when you hit shots like that and that’s obviously what we did today.”
In addition to Haworth’s career day, Ridge also added 12 points, including three 3-pointers, while Eden Davis scored eight more to help Alcoa go into its final two-game stretch of 2021 on Thursday against Powell at 10 a.m. and later versus Sequoyah at 12:30 p.m. at Maryville High School.
“We’ve got two tough games and it’s day three (of the tournament),” Baumann said. “It’s going to be tough. I’d like to see some heart and effort. We’re a little tired, it’s our last two games of 2021 but we talked about closing this year strong. I feel like we’ve got big things ahead for 2022 so we want to close out 2021 well against two good teams.”
