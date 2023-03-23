Just 30 seconds into Thursday’s match, Alcoa’s Ignacio Ruiz-Capillas took the ball down the field and booted in a shot to score the first goal for the Tornadoes. It was a celebratory moment, but the momentum didn’t stick.
Alcoa failed to score for the rest of the first half, and heading into halftime, coach Andy Byrd was not pleased.
“We didn’t respond well after that,” Byrd told The Daily Times. “We got the goal and were all excited, but it took us a while to get back on. We had our attempts, and (at) halftime, we kind of just talked about relaxing and trusting each other.”
The next 40 minutes were totally different for Alcoa. Its players began trusting each other, just as Byrd asked them to, and stopped playing as individuals, leading to four more goals and a dominant half for Alcoa in its 5-0 win over Heritage.
“We’re in the part of the season where it’s just so early and we’re beginning to trust each other,” Byrd said, “and you saw that in the second half … The game in the first half, it kind of allowed some selfish play. But in the second half, we really came out, started trusting each other, got one goal, which yielded another, which yielded another.”
Byrd noted that it wasn’t as if his team was playing poorly in the first half, just that it was trying to do everything as individuals. After all, the Tornadoes held the Mountaineers scoreless while struggling to extend their lead, largely staying on the attack on Heritage’s side of the field.
Once they made the necessary adjustments in the second half, the Tornadoes’ offense was much more a force to be reckoned with.
After near misses, such as when Jacob Baumann couldn’t score on a penalty kick and a header by Jaden Dyar bounced off the crossbar, Bacon Lauderback headed in a goal off a corner kick with 31 minutes, 44 seconds remaining, pushing Alcoa’s lead to two goals.
Nearly 12 minutes later, Leo Santos poked in a shot for Alcoa’s third goal, and he tallied his second make just 19 seconds later to make it a four-goal match. Braden Haas capped off the effort with a goal with just under 12 minutes left in the match.
“The second half, I define it as you’ve got a cloud, and you’ve got the sun behind the cloud,” Byrd said. “And some days after games, you don’t see much of the sun. But I think after today, after what we’ve put together the last couple games, we’re starting to see more of the sliver of good soccer. So our sliver got better today, sort of like the lining around the cloud. You can see that sliver of sun coming in.”
Heritage struggled to keep the ball away from its side of the field all match. It wasn’t the result the Mountaineers hoped for after falling to Seymour on Tuesday; they wanted Thursday’s match to be a rebound, not another showcase for what needs to improve.
“It was a rough game,” Heritage assistant coach Eden Reveles said. “There were a lot of things that we wanted and that we had practiced differently, but I don’t know what happened tonight. We thought that Seymour (on) Tuesday would have been a little bit of a wake-up call, and we tried to work things out, but these guys, I guess they didn’t get enough time with it or (something). They didn’t play their best tonight.”
Reveles said Heritage’s rate-of-pace needs to become faster in order for the Mountaineers to field more success.
“We’re trying to change Heritage soccer from what it used to be, just boot-ball,” Reveles said. “We’re trying to change it to be actual soccer, possession tactics, moving. And we resorted back to Heritage soccer. It was very rough. It was rough watching them do it because most of these guys are new. We don’t have that many seniors at all.
“So watching these new guys that we’re trying to get rid of our old way of playing with them, it just didn’t happen, and I guess we just need to pick it up to try to motivate these guys.”
