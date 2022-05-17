It took Alcoa nearly 98 minutes to find a way to disrupt University High’s plan.
Just minutes into the first half Tuesday, Tornadoes’ coach Shane Corley picked up on what the Buccaneers were trying to do and for two halves of regulation and nearly two overtime periods, it worked.
It wasn’t until there were just over two minutes remaining in the second overtime period of a scoreless game that Corley finally got the matchup he wanted.
Sophomore Houston Whedbee got past a University defender with only goal keeper Sam McGee between him and the go-ahead goal. Up until that point, McGee had knocked down everything Alcoa kicked at him, but on this game-deciding sequence, Whedbee was able to slip the ball past him and help send the Tornadoes to the Region 1-A championship with a 1-0 win at Alcoa Elementary School.
“I realized that the (University High) defense was giving me a little bit of space,” Whedbee told The Daily Times. “I was able to get past the defender faster and get the goal. It kind of took a moment for it to set in that I scored.”
“(Whedbee’s shot) took a little bit of luck and just getting the right touch on the ball,” Corley added. “We had been trying to get someone in position there to where we can get on the ball in front of the goalkeeper, but we just hadn’t been able to get anybody there. Finally we got a ball in.
“I think his first touch put just enough spin on in to where he was able to get around the defender and either he was going to get it or the goalkeeper. Fortunately he got it.”
Alcoa (10-5-1) had attempted 24 shots before Whedbee’s score compared to the Buccaneers’ four and with the way McGee performed, University High (7-9-1) seemed content with that.
According to Corley, their approach was to force the match to be decided in penalty kicks following the two overtime periods and it took several in-game adjustments on the part of the Tornadoes’ coaching staff to keep that from happening.
“There was a lot of frustration,” Corley said. “Our team stayed in it, their team stayed in it. Obviously (University) had a plan that was much different than our plan. We knew pretty quickly that their intention was to make this go all the way to penalty kicks and frustrate us. Our plan changed probably at least three or four times throughout the game as to what we were trying to do find a way to break it down.
“It was difficult and we were struggling. The further we got into the game, the more frustration set in. Credit to the guys for staying in it.”
Alcoa appeared to take the lead midway through the first half on a goal that was waved off for an offsides call, but there were other opportunities to break the stalemate in regulation.
With less than 20 minutes left in the second half, Andrew Knight missed wide on a penalty kick and Jacob Baumann had a shot that was tipped away at the last second by McGee on a diving attempt with less than 15 minutes on the clock.
Between the narrowly missed shot attempts that piled up and what the Buccaneers were doing to drag the game out, there were, understandably moments of frustration on the field for Alcoa.
“It’s hard (to communicate changes on the field) because during the match we can talk about different scenarios that develop and how we want to try and play it,” Corley said. “They have to understand and recognize things on the field as the game progresses. We can try and yell changes and get things done, but if they’re caught up in the match it doesn’t get adjusted the right way.
“That was hard tonight because as we got further into the game, we weren’t communicating as a team due to their frustration, but in the end we still found a way. We’ll take that.”
While University presented some unfamiliarity for the Tornadoes, there will be nothing unfamiliar about their opponent in the region championship game Thursday at Alcoa Elementary School.
Alcoa will face district rival Gatlinburg-Pittman for the third time this season, a team it beat last week to claim the district title. A Class A sectional on Friday will follow that with a chance at a state tournament berth on the line.
“We obviously know each other quite well at this point,” Corley said. “It’ll be a good match. I can tell you that it ought to be a really good game and hopefully we’ll be rested and ready to go.”
