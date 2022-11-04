Jordan Harris didn’t flinch when the defender tried to tackle him at his legs. Instead, he broke through the attempt with ease, then turned upfield, stiff-armed his way out of another tackle and trotted into the end zone.
During that 36-yard touchdown run, Harris’ second of three scores during Alcoa’s 42-0 rout of Johnson County on Friday in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs, the senior tailback was simply following directions.
“Coach told us we had to come out and no matter how (strong) the opponent is, come out and play as hard as you can every play,” Harris told The Daily Times. “That’s what we went out there and did.”
Harris’ first touchdown came just two plays into the opening drive of the game for Alcoa (10-1). After a nine-yard carry by Elijah Cannon, Harris took the handoff and found a seam for a 53-yard scoring carry. His second touchdown, the 36-yarder, led to a 14-0 Tornadoes lead not even midway into the first quarter.
Harris is one of Alcoa’s best players at scoring in a flash, and the rest of the Tornadoes followed his lead Friday. The team’s longest scoring drive, culminated by a 22-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Eli Graf to Kaelin Griffin in the third quarter, totaled just five plays.
Otherwise, Alcoa was satisfied with scoring quickly, and it did so over and over again Friday at Goddard Field.
Cannon beat one-on-one coverage, snagged a pass by Zach Lunsford and finished the 34-yard play in the end zone for Alcoa’s third touchdown, and Graf tallied a 62-yard pick-six on the final play of the first quarter.
“You just want to come in and execute,” Alcoa coach Brian Nix said. “It’s the first round of the playoffs. You want to be clean. We didn’t have many penalties. I don’t think we had any turnovers. That’s what you want to see.”
In the second quarter, Harris returned a punt 58 yards for his third score of the night, and Alcoa took a 35-0 advantage into halftime. Backups and reserves were able to take the field for the majority of the second half, thanks to explosive plays like Harris’ long return.
Quick scores are indicative of players fulfilling their roles and taking advantage of opportunities when they present themselves. That’s what Nix saw from his team all game against Johnson County (2-9).
“We executed,” Nix said. “There weren’t many times where we played sloppy, and that’s what you want in a situation especially where you start getting ahead in a game. The scoreboard shouldn’t affect your performance. Explosive plays are always the difference in games. Games where you create a lot of big plays, you’re usually going to win, and games that you give up a lot of big plays, you’re usually not going to win.”
The Tornadoes’ efforts during the regular season earned them the comfort of hosting their first three playoff games. They will welcome Pigeon Forge, which defeated West Greene, 48-0, on Friday, in the second round.
Alcoa bested Pigeon Forge in the regular season, downing the Tigers, 46-20, on Sept. 16. That win factored into the Tornadoes going 5-0 in Region 2-3A play, and thus seeing the benefits during the postseason.
“That’s what we always talk about. Not many times do you not win the region and win the state championship,” Nix said. “We always talk about the state championship here. When I got here, Alcoa hadn’t won the region in three years.
“Winning the region is the first step, and then when you win the region, you get as many playoff games at home as possible, so you set your plate as good as you can get it. You put yourself in the best possible situation to be successful and get what you want.”
