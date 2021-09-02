The Alcoa volleyball team picked up the win in their District 5-AA opener on Thursday, defeating Loudon, 25-22, 26-24, 22-25, 21-25, 15-12.
Jordy Kirk led the Lady Tornadoes with 15 kills, followed by Caleigh Carruthers with 14. Lilly Long notched 36 assists, and Kylie Haas had three blocks. Sydney Worde finished with a team-high 31 digs, while Carruthers added 23.
Alcoa (6-7, 1-0 District 5-AA) will return to its home court next week, hosting Sequoyah at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
