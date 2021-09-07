Alcoa’s Jaylyn Halliburton enjoys bonding with her teammates.
“I’m very vocal when I play,” Halliburton told The Daily Times. “So I feel like I’m definitely good at bringing people together. I like to joke around, so it brings everybody (together) and makes them laugh.”
The junior and her peers had plenty to bond over Tuesday as Alcoa shut out district foe Sequoyah, 25-9, 25-19, 25-14. The home win got the Lady Tornadoes (7-7, 2-0 District 5-AA) above .500 as they move through what’s been an up-and-down season.
“It’s big,” Alcoa coach Sam Thomas said. “And it’s a district match. That’s the biggest thing is we’ve got to make sure we keep protecting our home court, learning how to win here and win all of our district matches, so that was big.
“Being able to host the district (tournament) this year, we need to establish being able to win on the home court, be consistent. That was a little bit better tonight.”
Caleigh Carruthers led Alcoa with 11 kills, followed by Jordy Kirk with six. Kylie Haas had three blocks, Sydney Worde notched 20 digs and Lilly Long totaled 26 assists.
And while Halliburton didn’t fill up the stat sheet (two kills, one block, two digs), she did provide solid reps for the Lady Tornadoes, particularly in the final set. Sequoyah found it difficult to push the ball past her in the middle of Alcoa’s formation.
“I definitely think that I got a little bit better this match,” Halliburton said. “But I still need to work on snapping my wrist, getting them in, working more angles. But I feel like I definitely did better this match and grew as a player.”
The Lady Tornadoes held the Lady Chiefs to just nine points in the first set, one Alcoa finished on an 8-3 run. Its defense flustered Sequoyah, which never scored more than two points in a row.
Sequoyah showed more resistance in the second set. Alcoa led 9-7, then 13-10, but pushed ahead to stave off any real opposition to winning the set.
“We definitely have a lot of team chemistry and we work pretty well together,” Halliburton said. “But when we get down on each other, we just need to work on staying together as a group and not getting against each other.”
With Haas and Halliburton holding the line and slamming back Sequoyah hits, Alcoa found it easier to dispatch its foe in the third and final set. After gaining a 19-14 advantage, the Lady Tornadoes scored six straight points to win the set and the match.
“Both our middles have done an excellent job this year of growing as far as their blocks, reading over passes, getting on those,” Thomas said. “We’re still working on our positioning and our hand and our techniques a little bit, but Jaylyn and Kylie (Haas) both have done a good job blocking.
“Both our middles did better tonight working on trying to hit angles a little bit more than straight down the middle, running some different sets for them offensively and different positions, and both of them did a good job with that tonight too.”
Alcoa will host McMinn Central, another District 5-AA opponent, on Thursday.
“Just some good things, some maturation, some progress in little areas (against Sequoyah),” Thomas said. “Still some areas we’ve got to continue to improve on.”
