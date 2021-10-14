SIGNAL MOUNTAIN — Alcoa made it up to the mountaintop but was unable to overcome the adversity of a long road trip and fell to Signal Mountain in Thursday’s Class AA sectional.
The Lady Tornadoes lost, 25-22, 25-10, 25-12, to fall one victory short of a trip to next week’s state tournament.
“When you have to go on the road to get to state, there’s a lot of things you have to deal with,“ Alcoa coach Sam Thomas said. “We handled adversity in the first set but as things wore on, we kind of let the wheels fall off.”
The teams started out evenly and were tied at 11-11 in the first set, but two errors and two judgment calls going against the Lady Tornadoes helped Signal Mountain reel off six straight points and Alcoa never recovered.
Alcoa players showed a bit of frustration at the puzzling calls and things went south from there.
“You get to this point of the season and have to be on someone else’s home court, you worry about adversity,” Thomas said. “I felt if we could handle the adversity, we had a great chance. We handled that at first, but as things wore on, we didn’t.”
After the close first set victory, a 10-point service run featuring kills from four different Lady Eagles had Alcoa on its heels in the 25-10 second set loss.
The offensive superiority continued to manifest in the third set. Alcoa managed to produce several side-outs but never strung together more than two service points off them, while Signal Mountain produced three five-point service runs and scored its last five points on kills to start its home-court celebration.
Underscoring the offensive advantage held by Signal Mountain, the four kills chalked up by Alcoa senior Caleigh Carruthers were equaled or surpassed by five Lady Eagles. Outside hitter Carlee Lowry led with 10 kills and was joined by Dillia Lowry with nine and Emily Redan with eight.
“We let (Signal Mountain) get in a comfort zone,” Thomas said. “We sent a lot, oh my, we sent so many free balls over, and they went hard. We had scouted that they go hard with their pins, their pins hit hard.”
Despite the loss, Thomas said he was super proud of what his team had accomplished to reach this level.
“If you had told me at the beginning of this season that we’d go this far, that’s something I told them in the locker room, I would not have anticipated that,” Thomas said. “That’s a testament to who they’ve become as a team. There has been a lot of adversity all through the season, but they just continued to grow.”
Two Lady Tornado seniors, Carruthers and Kylie Haas, played their final game in Thursday’s loss.
“It’s been fun to watch both of them become such an integral part of not just our team, but more so, an integral part of our program,” Thomas said. “They are leaving a legacy for what this program needs to look like and what kind of players we want.”
After lengthy sets of tears and hugs with teammates, Carruthers told The Daily Times, “I didn’t think we’d come this far, but we definitely improved big time. Next year, the juniors have got a lot of potential. If they want to, they can go really far.”
