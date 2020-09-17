The Alcoa volleyball team fell to Carter, 20-25, 25-21, 15-25, 27-25, 14-16, on Thursday night.
For Alcoa (9-14, 4-3 District 3-2A), Caleigh Carruthers led the way with 19 kills and 21 digs. Lilly Long had 16 service points, three aces and 14 assists while Emilie Urbina contributed 14 service points, five aces and 15 assists for the Lady Tornadoes.
Despite the loss, Alcoa coach Sam Thomas said it was a much improved performance from the Lady Tornadoes’ last matchup against Carter on Sept. 9 when they lost to the Hornets in straight sets, 25-23, 25-18, 25-12.
“The energy and execution of our hitters was better with a hit percentage of 0.076% as compared to our -0.022% hitting of the other night,” Thomas said. “Hopefully, this will be motivation for our young team to continue to improve and look to make it to that next level of execution and performance.”
Alcoa returns to action Monday at Kingston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.