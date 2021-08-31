The Alcoa volleyball team defeated Pigeon Forge, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19, on Tuesday at Pigeon Forge High School.
Jordy Kirk posted a double-double with a team-high 12 kills to go along with 10 digs. Lilly Long finished with 26 assists, nine kills, eight digs and nine service aces while Jordy Kirk logged a team-high 12 kills for the Lady Tornadoes (5-7). Sydney Worde (19) and Caleigh Carruthers (16) also had double-digit digs.
Alcoa (5-7) will attempt to keep the momentum rolling when it travels to face Loudon at 6 p.m. Thursday.
