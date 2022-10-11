OOLTEWAH — Alcoa eventually ran out of steam but not until a spirited come-from-behind victory propelled the Lady Tornadoes to a slot in the state Class AA volleyball sectionals and one more win away from a berth in the state tournament.
In Region 3-AA semifinal action, Alcoa (17-18) lost the first set and trailed late in each of the following three sets but pulled out wins for a 19-25, 28-26, 26-24, 25-23 win over Hixson (13-19) to clinch one of two spots advancing to the sectionals Thursday before losing to East Hamilton, 25-17, 25-10, 25-10.
“They didn’t quit, they competed and played for each other,” Alcoa coach Sam Thomas told The Daily Times. “It was just a mental mindset, ‘We’re not going to quit no matter what the outcome, we’re going to continue on.’”
Thomas felt that nerves may have gotten to Alcoa early, as several service errors helped Hixson claim a first-set win.
In the second set, Alcoa played much better but the Lady Wildcats moved ahead to set point at 24-23 before two kills from Ainsley Pfeiffer staved off defeat.
Battling back and forth to 26-26, the Lady Tornadoes pushed across the final points in the 28-26 win behind another kill from Pfeiffer and a defensive lapse from Hixson failing to return the ball in three hits.
Set three saw Alcoa letting go of a 17-13 lead by ceding nine straight points. After the teams traded service errors, Pfeiffer racked up another big kill and Rylie Savage came in for two service aces to keep Alcoa breathing. Hixson errors sandwiched another Pfeiffer kill.
A similar pattern developed in the decisive fourth set. Alcoa led 20-14 but gave up nine of the next 10 points. Later training 23-22, Alcoa got kills from Lily Long, Pfeiffer and India Kyle to move on to the championship round.
Pfieffer led the attack in the semifinal with 13 kills. Long had 27 assists and eight aces. Libero Sydney Worde recorded 37 digs.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}After a short break, Alcoa showed fatigue against a deep and talented East Hamilton squad, which swept the Lady Tornadoes.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Alcoa led only once in the quick three sets, when East Hamilton (32-8) opened the match with a service error.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“Physically, they were gassed,” Thomas said. “We’ve not gone seven straight sets in that short a period of time, so I think fatigue definitely played a part. But, kudos to East Hamilton, they’ve got some really good players.”{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The Lady Hurricanes were deep with offensive threats, starting with Tournament MVP Georgia Dobson. The outside hitter recorded several massive kills with her high leaping and strong smashes.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The Lady Hurricanes may remain an East Tennessee threat for a while, with Dobson and fellow sophomore hitter Julia Culpepper both named to the All-Tournament team along with junior teammate Tristan Sutton. Sutton was impressive in all facets of the game, with several strong service turns, leading in sets and adding her own impressive kills.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Seniors Worde and Pfeiffer were named to the All-Tournament team for Alcoa. Pfeiffer totaled 18 kills in the two matches, followed by Jaylyn Hallliburton with nine. Worde had 51 digs, with Dylan Jablonski adding 20. Long recorded eight service aces and added 36 assists. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Alcoa will travel to face the winner of the Region 4-AA tournament in sectional play on Thursday with the winner advancing to the Class AA state tournament.{/span}
