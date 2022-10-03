KINGSTON — In Alcoa volleyball’s District 5-AA tournament opener, the Lady Tornadoes dominated from start to finish surrendering their lead for just a single point throughout the entire match. Immediately, the energy was high and Alcoa looked confident in the matchup.
The 25-16, 25-11, 25-15 sweep not only advanced the Lady Tornadoes in the tournament but further showcased their ability to dominate district games. Alcoa is yet to drop a match inside district play and seven of its eight district wins have come through sweeps.
However, with Monday’s game coming in tournament play, a new pressure was placed on the Lady Tornadoes. In order to deal with the brighter stage, the team focused on two main goals.
“They executed mainly what we talked about,” Alcoa coach Sam Thomas said. “The biggest thing was to control our serves. Get our serves in a lot of different zones. The other thing was just to be in control. Sometimes the moment catches up with you. The emotions and everything, you can kind of get out of your routine. We talked about just being who we are. I think both of those things combined, skill, technique as far as serves and then emotionally just being us and taking care of us. Staying composed and playing within ourselves was a big key.”
The biggest display of control came in the second set when Alcoa stretched its lead by 10 in consecutive scores. Libero Sydney Worde had multiple aces in the series as the Lady Tornadoes took a strong grasp of the game.
“Aggressive serves. Hitting our spots. Location. Getting them out of system,” Thomas said. “When they cleared a lot of balls, a lot of them were free balls which gave us an opportunity to run our offensive sets.”
Along with Worde, Lilly Long, McKenna Cameron and Ainsley Pfieffer had impressive nights as well. Long continued to set up her teammates and finished with 16 assists. Cameron had a game-high seven kills and Pfieffer recorded three kills and two blocks. The experienced group proved to be too much for Kingston.
On top of their impressive play, Worde, Long, Cameron and Pfieffer were also given nods for their superb play throughout the season. They were all awarded All-District team honors and Worde brought home MVP.
Despite this quartet earning the hardware, it is still a team effort every time Alcoa takes the floor. Against Kingston, Dylan Jablonski recorded four kills. India Kyle and Jaylyn Halliburton both recorded two kills, as well. Emory Gamble also notched an assist and a team-high four aces.
“Just our whole senior crew. Our whole starting varsity set of players. They’re great,” said Thomas. “With this group, it’s all about a team effort. There’s not any one player that’s just going to carry us. It takes one to lose and it takes all six on the floor to win. I think they buy into that. They understand that. They all put aside egos and just whoever’s on, whoever’s going, whatever’s happening they’ll ride with that and put their egos aside. It’s all about the team.”
Alcoa will face Sequoyah at 5:30 p.m. today for the District 5-AA championship. In the regular season meeting between the two, the Lady Tornadoes swept the Lady Chiefs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.