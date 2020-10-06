KNOXVILLE — It was certainly not the way the Alcoa volleyball team hoped to end its season.
The No. 3 Lady Tornadoes fell to No. 2 Carter in straight sets on Tuesday night in the first round of the District 3-AA tournament at Carter High School.
Alcoa coach Sam Thomas managed to find a silver lining in the loss.
“We made it through the summer and, once we started playing, I just kept telling the girls, ‘This is amazing,’” Thomas said, referring to playing in the middle of a pandemic. “It was such a blessing, in my mind, that we even got to finish this season out. So I’m appreciative of that.”
Carter defeated Alcoa, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19, to advance to the title game, where the Hornets downed No. 1 Central in three sets.
Fortunately for the Lady Tornadoes, the team is young with just one active upperclassman, Chrystyn Sammy, on its roster Tuesday. The other two seniors — McKinley Adkins and Brylee Cupp — had already suffered season-ending injuries.
Sammy shined in her final match of her high school career with a team-high five kills to go along with two digs, nine serves made and two aces.
Perhaps even more impressive was her energy and attitude despite being tasked with playing different roles as Thomas adjusted the rotation throughout the night.
“She never complained — never said a word,” Thomas said. “Her attitude was, ‘I don’t care what my role is, I just want to help this team.’ She played her heart out to not end her senior year like it ended.”
Also for Alcoa, Emilie Urbina led the team in digs with 10 while Lilly Long had team-highs in assists (13) and aces (three) with nine digs.
Carter swept Alcoa by scores of 3-0 and 3-2 in their two previous matchups — the second of which was about as evenly matched as could be. The Hornets edged the Lady Tornadoes, 20-25, 25-21, 15-25, 27-25, 14-16 on Sept. 17 — setting the stage for a competitive rematch in the district tourney.
But mistakes and miscommunication kept Alcoa from ever finding its footing with the season on the line. Thomas said that was a reflection of the Lady Tornadoes’ practice the day before.
“There was very little mental focus,” Thomas said. “I was hoping that practice would just get that out of their systems and they’d come out tonight and play really, really hard. Unfortunately, we just carried that mental aspect of practice yesterday right into this match.
“You’ve got to take advantage of the moments you’re given. Given the situation we’ve been in all season, there’s no better time to understand that than now.”
In the first set, Carter jumped out to a 14-7 lead before Alcoa came alive with five unanswered points to cut the deficit to two. An Alcoa serve out of bounds ended the Lady Tornadoes’ run. The Hornets quickly snagged back momentum for good with five unanswered points of their own before another out-of-bounds serve by Alcoa decided game point.
Carter won the second set in decisive fashion before the Lady Tornadoes found a spark in the third. They jumped out to a 14-6 lead with six straight points behind Sammy’s serving, but an eight-point run by Carter put the Hornets ahead, 17-15, and they never trailed again.
“We were executing a little bit better offensively early (in the third set) and then, once they put pressure on us a little bit more, we had the same kind of communication breakdowns and started making a lot of errors,” Thomas said. “We challenged them to have good energy, and I felt like they tried to celebrate each point, but you still have to execute on the floor.”
The Lady Tornadoes will likely return the bulk of their roster next season. Thomas said this sophomore-heavy squad has plenty of potential, but they can’t take their time on the court for granted next year.
“It’s not youth, it’s not inexperience — they’ve had plenty of playing time,” Thomas said. “It’s all about their attitude and their mental game. If that can come along, there are great opportunities for the next couples years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.