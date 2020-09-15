McKinley Adkins, Brylee Cupp and Chrystyn Sammy posed for pictures, surrounded by family and teammates in celebration of Senior Night before Alcoa and Fulton started their District 3-AA volleyball match on Tuesday.
The festivities proved to be as much a symbolic passing of the torch as commemoration of the past four years.
Cupp, sidelined by a torn ACL she suffered against Campbell County on Aug. 31, delivered the final action of her high school career with a ceremonial opening serve before returning to the bench. Adkins was relegated to operating the scoreboard after turning her right ankle in a tournament over the weekend.
“It’s tough, but I’m glad we got to recognize them,” Alcoa coach Sam Thomas told The Daily Times.
Those injuries whittled an already young Lady Tornadoes’ rotation down to Sammy, junior outside hitter Caleigh Carruthers and seven sophomores. Inexperience has led to an inconsistent season, but Alcoa showed signs of progress in a 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of Fulton.
“The biggest issue right now is getting them to make corrections,” Thomas said. “They’re still kind of playing at the same level, and they need to progressing a little bit more and fixing their errors. … Being young is no longer an excuse. We’ve played enough at this point that they understand the expectation and they understand what they have to start doing.”
Alcoa surrendered the point on Cupp’s opening serve, and it proved to be the only lead Fulton possessed throughout any of the three sets despite a less-than-stellar hitting performance from Alcoa.
The Lady Tornadoes committed 27 errors en route to a -0.022 hitting percentage but made up for it with one of their best serving performances of the season.
Sophomore setter Emilee Urbina highlighted that service improvement in the second set when she tallied five straight points Alcoa with serves that Fulton was unable to return to give the Lady Tornadoes a 16-9 advantage.
Fellow sophomore setter Lilly Long had a similar run in the third set, scoring three straight points to extend Alcoa’s lead to 13-7.
“It’s taken a bit longer than even I anticipated because I felt like we would be further a long at this point to be honest with you, but with that being said, we’ll take every progression we can,” Thomas said. “Our serving tonight was better, and the next step will come tomorrow when we come in to practice and work on our hitting and try to control our swings a little bit.”
Carruthers tallied a double-double, logging 10 of Alcoa’s 25 kills with 13 digs. Sophomore libero Sydney Worde also posted double-digit digs (13) and Long recorded 13 assists.
Sammy was one of three hitters to have a positive hitting percentage for the Lady Tornadoes, registering six kills, nine digs and two assists on her Senior Night. She also continued to be the leader Alcoa needs on the court.
Cupp and Adkins have done the same from the sidelines, impacting the present and future of the program despite their senior seasons being cut short due to injury.
“When Brylee went down, we kind of lost some of that because together as a group, they were really kind of keeping things cohesive and together on the floor,” Thomas said. “But I will say that even though she has been hurt, they have maintained the routines and traditions that they’ve made for this team.
“They’re still trying to build what a team and what leadership looks like for that younger group. I can’t say enough about all three of them because they have been great this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.