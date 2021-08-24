One win would’ve been good for the Alcoa volleyball team. Two wins on the same night in its own gym was even better.
The Lady Tornadoes swept their home quad-match Tuesday, besting Northview Academy and The King’s Academy in two sets each.
“(This season) we’ve dealt with a player with COVID, injuries,” Alcoa coach Sam Thomas told The Daily Times. “Just all of the things that everybody else is dealing with. So the chemistry, the consistency, has not been there yet. We’ve got to clean some things up, but it was good to get some wins, get some good reps on the floor tonight here and there.”
In its first match of the evening, Alcoa (3-5) won the initial set, 25-18, over Northview. With the score tied 22-22 in the second set, the Lady Tornadoes scored three straight points to take the set, 25-22, and ultimately the match.
Alcoa found victory much easier against TKA, holding the Lady Lions to less than 10 points in each set. The Lady Tornadoes won the first set, 25-6, and the second, 25-9.
“It was good to open your season on the home floor (and) get two wins,” Thomas said. “Not as clean as we needed to be, but still two wins, and that’s what you want on your home floor, start off the season. Good to get a couple of wins under our belt, prep for Thursday, because we’ve got a tough match, going to Catholic on Thursday.”
TKA (0-3) also lost its first match Tuesday, falling to William Blount in two sets, 25-13, 25-5.
“We have a very, very young team,” TKA coach Duke Seals said. “We have one senior, one junior, and all the rest are underclassmen. We also have four eighth graders on with us. So coming into these multiple-game days is a huge learning experience and just getting court time for these young players that haven’t really played volleyball.
“This year is a big rebuilding year for us, but we take each specific game and learn something specific. So every game is just a building process for us. By the end of the year, it’s going to be night-and-day the difference of their level of play.”
With Alcoa winning both its matches and TKA dropping its two, William Blount deviated as well Friday, splitting its two matches. After besting the Lady Lions, the Lady Govs (6-6) dropped a three-set battle to Northview.
“Just being quick, high-energy and tough serves (worked against TKA),” William Blount coach Kendra Swafford said. “That second game, we missed way too many serves, and we had way too many miscommunication errors. And we’ve got to find a consistent backrow.
“I think we’re stuck right in the middle. I think it’s going to take some way to figure out how to push past that middle point, and I don’t know if that’s kind of almost scaring them. I don’t really know what the best option is at this point.”
William Blount won the first set against Northview, 25-19, but the Lady Cougars took control early in the second and won, 25-16, setting up the deciding third set, which stayed close throughout.
With the two teams tied at 24, Northview rattled off two straight points to win the decisive set, 26-24.
“(This night showed) that we’ve got to show up every single day that we come out here,” Swafford said. “We didn’t show up today. We were in a lull and we couldn’t get out of it. We came in not talking. We came in not really giving 110%, and that’s not us.
“I think we all learned today that it doesn’t matter who you’re playing. You’ve got to show up and play for yourself.”
