The Alcoa volleyball team remained unbeaten in District 5-AA play with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-19 victory over Kingston on Thursday.
Sydney Worde posted a triple-double with 44 digs, 18 kills and 18 assists to along with five blocks. Caleigh Carruthers registered a team-high eight kills and 10 digs.
Alcoa (13-9, 5-0 District 5-AA) returns to the court with matches against Karns and Pigeon Forge starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.