For one final time, Alcoa’s seniors Caleigh Carruthers and Kylie Haas got to play at David Marsh Court in front of their home fans, and with the District 5-AA championship on the line, they were not going to let that opportunity go to waste.
Alcoa’s seniors were front and center in a 25-14, 25-14, 25-23 sweep of Loudon on Tuesday to win the program’s second district title in three years.
“That was huge,” Alcoa volleyball coach Sam Thomas told the Daily Times. “Like every other team this year, we’ve had some adversity, injuries, people out sick, whatever. But it was very big tonight.”
With his two seniors leading the charge, Thomas liked Alcoa’s chances coming into the championship match. His Lady Tornadoes were the No. 1 seed in the tournament and were fresh off a straight-set win over Kingston on Monday — another match controlled by Carruthers and Haas.
Alcoa matched up with Loudon four times already this season, winning three times and dropping just one in five sets, and that familiarity provided the knowledge the seniors needed to best attack the Lady Redskins.
“Caleigh’s my other brain on the court. It’s kind of strange,” Thomas said. “She knows a lot of times what I’m thinking. I don’t have to tell her. And times I do tell her, she executes really, really well.”
Alcoa lived and died by its senior leadership. The pair started off slow, and as a result, Loudon took a 6-4 lead early in the first of the evening. Then Carruthers got hot. She served seven times in a row, as Alcoa went on 15-3 run to lead by 10 points at the first timeout. The Lady Tornadoes cruised to a first-set victory.
The second set was more of the same. Carruthers and Haas got early kills to set the tone, and Alcoa was off to the races.
Loudon did play cleaner volleyball in the second set, forcing Alcoa to be more careful with the ball. Errors have been a problem that’s plagued the Lady Tornadoes all season, often times getting in the way of their talented team, but the mistakes were not as prevalent tonight. Alcoa committed 37 errors compared to the 46 the last time it played Loudon in September.
“Part of it is about control, just knowing the situation,” Thomas said. “Some of our mistakes sometimes, we’re out of position and we try to do too much. Tonight I felt like when things were out of sorts, we tried to stay controlled, tried to stay focused on what we did. Overall, the mistakes were not strung out, five or six in a row.”
At this point in the season, Thomas believes that it’s too late to fix the mistakes — they are engrained as habits at this point — and it will be something his girls have to overcome each time they take the court. That makes the seniors’ play that much more important.
Carruthers and Haas were not as dominant in the game’s third and final set, combining for only four kills, compared to their 13 in the previous sets. While they labored to get a rhythm, Alcoa could not pull far ahead.
Neither team led by more than four points. Loudon tied the match late three separate times — as late as 22-22 — but Alcoa held on to grasp the district crown.
Junior outside hitter Jordy Kirk took command of the third set, where five of her eight kills came. She also totaled 10 digs.
When Kirk is on, it makes Alcoa more dangerous, and she will have to continue to elevate her play to help Carruthers and Haas as the postseason rolls on.
“Jordy Kirk stepped up tonight,” Thomas said. “She played much cleaner ball tonight. That was so critical for us. She’s a key piece moving forward for us as well, with what we can do offensively. Having that hopefully boosts her confidence and pushes us forward going into next week.”
