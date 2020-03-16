After seven innings of back-and-forth softball on Monday night, reality set in for Alcoa and William Blount.
The cross-county rivals bumped elbows in the handshake line, and seniors with tear-glazed eyes exchanged hugs as if they had just suffered a season-ending loss.
That’s because, perhaps for the foreseeable future, they won’t get to step back on the field together.
“There was a big difference,” William Blount senior Emilee Braden said of the energy. “You could tell we knew this could be it — or this could be it for a while.”
Like the rest of the sports world, spring sports season in East Tennessee is going temporarily dark in response to the coronavirus. Blount County Schools, Alcoa City Schools and Maryville City schools announced Monday they will close until April, during which all games and practices will be cancelled beginning Wednesday.
So many unprecedented developments have taken place over the past week, making the risk of the high school season getting scrapped all together an all-too-realistic one.
For that reason, Alcoa and William Blount played Monday’s game like it was their last.
“We just wanted to come out and have fun — leave it all out on the field because we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Alcoa senior Cierra Hudson said. “We had so much focus, but we were also trying not to put so much pressure on ourselves so we could enjoy it.”
The circumstances were gloomy, and the sun was nowhere to be found behind thick, gray clouds. But enjoy it they did.
Both dugouts remained loud and engaged from start to finish in the exciting matchup that involved five different points at which the game was tied.
A two-run homer by Jaylyn Halliburton in the top of the seventh put Alcoa on top for good, 10-8.
Hudson said she realized she might be about to play her last high school game Monday morning when Scott — the Lady Tornadoes’ originally slated opponent — canceled on them, citing wet field conditions. Alcoa was scheduled to play William Blount today. Recognizing this might be their last shot at competing, the teams agreed to move the game up a night.
Like much of the past week, a surreal vibe colored the occasion.
The gravity of the situation didn’t become real to Alcoa’s SieAnna Cameron until Thursday — the day everything in the sports world seemed to unravel. College and professional sports came to a grinding halt, putting into question what that could mean for Cameron’s senior season.
“Coach (Sarah Fekete Bailey) let us know that this is what’s happening,” Cameron said. “She has always been very open with us about what’s going on. That was just a breakdown moment for me. I didn’t really expect it to hit us.”
Alcoa has, at least for now, lofty goals for this spring. The Lady Tornadoes are coming off a strong season in which they placed first in their district and advanced to the state tournament for the first time in 13 years.
Last week, their sights were set on building on that success. The real world has since put those concerns into perspective.
“It’s so hard. I’m trying to remember there’s a bigger picture,” Cameron said. “We’re super glad we got to play this game. If it is over, we ended with a great one.”
Fortunately for Cameron and Hudson, their softball careers will continue regardless. Cameron is slated to play at Carson-Newman and Hudson at Maryville College.
That’s a silver lining to which Fekete Bailey is clinging.
“That makes my heart a little bit more at peace,” Fekete Bailey said. “I told them tonight, if that’s the last time we step on the field together as a team, what a way to do it.”
In the meantime, players are encouraged to work on their game individually. They’ll likely have plenty of time to do so with schools shutting their doors.
Other than that, all coaches and players can do is hope for the best and — of course — wash their hands.
“I don’t know how it’s going to play out,” William Blount senior Chloe Payne said. “We’re going to just have to keep playing it by ear. We hope that we can get through this and come back stronger.”
