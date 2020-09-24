Both the William Blount and Alcoa volleyball coaches saw signs of growth from their teams Thursday night at Alcoa.
The two Blount County squads faced off in a quad match — also featuring Maryville Christian and South Doyle — and the Lady Governors and Lady Tornadoes brought the fire they hadn’t quite demonstrated consistently up until that point of the season.
“We came out with a whole lot more energy — a whole lot more team cohesiveness,” William Blount coach Kendra Swafford said. “I have not really seen that a whole lot this season, but I’m glad to see it now. This is when it counts.”
With the regular season winding to a close, William Blount (9-9) defeated Alcoa, 25-21, 25-18, after sweeping Maryville Christian, 25-8, 25-14.
Alcoa (11-16) defeated South-Doyle, 25-15, 25-12, and South-Doyle ended the night with a 25-13, 25-19 win over Maryville Christian.
While Alcoa fell to the Lady Governors, Tornadoes coach Sam Thomas walked away feeling optimistic about his young squad, which is made up of mostly sophomores. That was especially the case give he had challenged the team to adapt to an entirely new lineup.
“I was very proud of their on-the-court effort,” Thomas said. “Their energy and attitude were better. Even though they were in a lot of different positions tonight, they adjusted and played together.”
In the first set between William Blount and Alcoa, the Lady T’s jumped out to an 8-3 start behind India Kyle’s serving before William Blount knotted up the score 10-10. It was back-and-forth from there. A block by Kyle and Chrystyn Sammy gave the Lady Tornadoes their final lead, 21-20, before the Lady Govs scored five unanswered points for the win.
The next set between Alcoa and William Blount featured plenty of celebrating on both sides. Neither team’s spirit fell flat as the Lady Govs took care of business.
“Once we got playing our game, we were finally able to dominate,” Swafford said. “Both teams we played tonight have improved tremendously. It’s good to see because I like that our county is getting more competitive.”
Gracie Love led William Blount past the Lady Tornadoes with nine kills while Madison Coffey had nine digs. Against Maryville Christian, Love also had nine kills, Linsey Stiles had five digs, and Addison Goforth had four aces.
For Alcoa against William Blount, Caleigh Carruthers had a team-high seven kills along with eight digs. She also had six kills and a team-high 13 digs against South-Doyle.
Alcoa entered Thursday having struggled with mistakes after committing 58 errors Tuesday in a loss to Knoxville Central. Against William Blount and South-Doyle, the Lady Tornadoes never let that discouragement snowball.
“A lot of those mistakes come about because you carry a bad attitude — you don’t forget about it,” Thomas said. “Tonight, they didn’t dwell on their mistakes. We still had mistakes, but they limited the number because their attitude was better. …
“I hope they got that tonight and can carry that over to next week and going into the district tournament.”
Maryville Christian (0-6) is still looking for its first win of the season. Juliette Wilkerson led the Eagles with 15 assists, 11 digs and a kill against South-Doyle and William Blount.
Maryville Christian coach Makayla Turbyfill also saw positive things from her squad despite playing significantly bigger schools.
“We’ve got to work on our communication, but our actual volleyball skills have improved a lot,” Turbyfill said. “They’re learning how to play together as a team. … I just want them to start wanting it more for themselves. I’m hoping that they’ll keep pushing.”
William Blount and Alcoa will meet again Tuesday in the Blount County Volleyball Tournament at William Blount.
“We try to put in their heads that this could be your last game or last practice every time you step on the court,” Swafford said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “This week, they just came in with a different mindset. It looks like we really want to play volleyball, which is great to see.”
