Caleigh Carruthers and Kylie Haas received a far better gift than flowers or posters for their Senior Night.
Alcoa’s two seniors on Monday celebrated earning the top spot in the upcoming District 5-AA tournament, which the Lady Tornadoes clinched by defeating Kingston, 25-11, 25-20, 25-23.
“It was good for (Carruthers and Haas),” Alcoa coach Sam Thomas told The Daily Times. “It’s always good to be able to get a win on your Senior Night. We took some hard knocks last night (in the Blount County Volleyball Tournament) here at our place, but this was all about getting better and trying to work and adjust to changes that we’re having to make right now with our personnel and our rotation and everything.
“So I felt like we did a pretty good job of that for the most part.”
Haas and Carruthers arguably made the biggest impact in that outcome Tuesday, leading Alcoa in kills with 10 and six, respectively. Carruthers also was second on the team in digs (19) behind Sydney Worde (20).
“Caleigh is consistent,” Thomas said. “She is just consistent with what she does. Her serving was so much better tonight. She was controlling her serve. She struggled there for a couple of matches with that, but that was much improved. But she’s just so consistent in what she does.
“Kylie has made huge leaps since last year. She was good for us last year, but this year, she’s really playing so much smarter. And last night and tonight, she’s just being smart about what she does. She’s understanding what she needs to do, how she needs to adjust.”
The Lady Tornadoes punctuated the first set with a massive exclamation point, winning each of the set’s final 13 points. Alcoa used its 13-0 run to go from a mere 12-11 lead to an eventual 25-11 set win.
After taking the second set, 25-20, the Lady Tornadoes won the first point of the third on a screaming hit by Carruthers that bounced off a Kingston player’s hand. Alcoa won the next four points as well.
The Lady Tornadoes had to fight to sweep the Lady Yellowjackets, though. Kingston cut Alcoa’s 22-15 lead to 24-23 in the set’s waning moments before a Lady Yellowjacket serve failed to make it into play, ending the set, 25-23, and the match.
While Kingston’s serving was ultimately its downfall, Alcoa’s was its catalyst, according to Carruthers, who had a team-best four aces Tuesday.
“We got a lot more serves in than we usually do,” she said. “So that also helps a lot.”
The Senior Night victory was a fitting sendoff for two players Thomas believes exemplifies the best of Alcoa’s volleyball program.
“The biggest thing they’ve brought us for their careers here has just been who they are,” Thomas said. “They epitomize what our program is about. They represent our program just to a tee. It’s who we want to be both on the court and off the court.”
Alcoa will play at Sequoyah on Thursday for its final match before district tournament play. Its win Tuesday gives the team not only the tournament’s No. 1 spot, but also added momentum and a solid accomplishment in what’s been an up-and-down regular season.
“It’s big right now, especially kind of where we’re at as far as our personnel goes and some changes we’ve had to make here,” Thomas said. “That’s a big deal. It sets us up in a little better situation for next week. Hopefully we can continue to grow and build and come in to the tournament playing our best volleyball.”
