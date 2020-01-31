Early this season, Alcoa wrestling coach Brian Gossett wasn’t sure his team was going to reach the same level it had the six previous years when it won the regional championship.
The Tornadoes were struggling to get the athletes to the right weight and working to get the younger wrestlers to a competitive level.
By the time all was said and done at the Region 3-A/AA Championships on Thursday, Alcoa was back to top form. Fittingly, the Tornadoes rode a dominant effort to their seventh-straight title.
Alcoa defeated Cumberland County, Livingston Academy and host Upperman in the round-robin format by a combined score of 193-36.
The landslide victories are a long way from when the streak of regional titles began.
“The first couple were not lopsided,” Gossett said. “It takes you a little while to break through. Once you’re able to break through it kind of gets rolling. Lately they have been lopsided. A lot of that is credit to our kids and our coaches that we have been able to build something.”
Alcoa will be in the eight-team field at the state tournament Feb. 7 and 8 at the Williamson County Expo Center, just south of Nashville.
Like they did at the regional tournament, the Tornadoes will lean on seniors Kambell Brown, Ryan Wimbley, Tre Jones, Will Carter, Justin Kinder.
Though Alcoa had a big advantage by filling 12 of 14 weight classes, the seniors won at a high rate to keep the opposing teams from building momentum when they did have a chance to compete. In all, Gossett said, Alcoa lost only one contested bout in all three matches.
“We dominated the whole thing,” he said. “When you have five or six weight classes that when you roll them out there and there is a good chance you can get bonus points you’re going to do well.”
The Tornadoes last won a state tournament match in 2017. They placed third in 2015 and 2016.
They’ll once again have their work cut out for them, but they’ve already come a long way so the rest is icing on the cake.
“I don’t think we’ve wrestled our best, but when you get to the state tournament there are seven other teams trying to peak at the right time, too,” Gossett said. “We have as good a chance as the other seven. We’re going to compete and hopefully do well.”
