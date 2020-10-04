Alcoa Youth Sports recently named baseball fields at Widner Family Park in honor of two long-time leaders, Dyran Bledsoe and Lloyd Burnette.
Bledsoe and Burnette have been integral to the success of the AYS program, as well as serving the Alcoa community through education and leadership.
About 100 kids and parents attended a dedication ceremony on Saturday morning, Sept. 26, which also showcased new scoreboards with the field names.
“It’s very fitting that this lower field would be named in (Burnette’s) honor for all of the many years that he put in down here, and for all of the youth that he had a positive influence on,” Blount County Circuit Court Judge Duggan said during the ceremony.
Burnette revitalized the AYS program in the 1990s, served as the league president and ran the league for 25 years.
“If it hadn’t been for Dyran Bledsoe, this league would’ve folded,” Duggan said. “He has given it his heart and soul since 2001.”
Bledsoe, a social studies teacher at Alcoa Middle School, is the current AYS executive director and has served the league for 20 years.
“Late August, the board of directors voted unanimously to dedicate each baseball field to two important individuals. These two have dedicated much of their life with a combined total surpassing 45+ years of service to our youth sport programs in various capacities,” Alcoa Youth Sports said in a social media post.
“The upper field will be officially coined as Dyran Bledsoe Field ... The lower field is known as Lloyd Burnette Field,” Alcoa Youth Sports said.
Both men not only made an impact on the AYS league, but also local families as coaches.
“My experiences growing up in the Alcoa Little League system are some of my fondest memories of my youth,” said Alcoa native Nathan McCollom. “Mr. Burnette was director during that time. His time and dedication to the league was respected by many. He also made it a family affair, as his sons also spent many hours and years supporting the program. Their dedication allowed the league to survive and provide an outlet for many kids even during tough times.”
McCollom, now Knoxville resident, was teammates with Bledsoe.
“I am very proud of what (Bledsoe) has done for our community,” he said. “I have heard nothing but positive comments about the job he has done.”
“Many people ask sometimes why Alcoa has such a strong high school sports program,” McCollom said. “The answer starts with people like Mr. Bledsoe and Mr. Burnette, who have worked tirelessly to build such a strong youth program.”
AYS has provided an active youth sports program for several generations of Alcoa residents.
“My children played baseball at Alcoa fields in the ‘70s with Dyran and Brian Bledsoe, my grandson played there, and now my great grandchildren ... The field has been an important part of the Alcoa community for many years. I am glad to see the improvements and the dedication of the field to these great men,” Maryville resident Rhonda Rogers said.
Both Burnette and Bledsoe expressed their gratitude for the honor and new scoreboards.
“I want to say thank you. I love all of you” Burnette, a U.S. Air Force veteran, told those who gathered for the ceremony.
“This is a great honor. Without the coaches, this league does not exist ... Thanks to the board of directors for naming the field after myself and Lloyd,” Bledsoe said during the ceremony.
Bledsoe has made many improvements to the fields and amenities of Widner Family Park since taking over as executive director.
He aims at “providing a good program for kids to be a part of” and to “expand the sports offerings and make it the best it can be” for AYS in the future.
