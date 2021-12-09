Alcoa coach Pam Haggard could tell a difference in Abdul Jaber’s approach to the state cross country championships in November after he settled on his college destination.
Jabar, who went on to finish fourth in the state meet with a time of 16 minutes, 11 seconds on Nov. 4 in Hendersonville, had committed to run track and cross country at East Tennessee State University just days before.
During a signing ceremony held Thursday at Alcoa High School, Jaber made those plans official, inking his letter of intent with the Buccaneers. The senior still has the spring track and field season to help the Tornadoes with his speciality in the distance events.
“It seemed like a really good fit from the start,” Haggard told The Daily Times. “It’s huge (to have signing out of the way before the season starts). He actually made the decision to (commit to ETSU) ahead of our state cross country meet and I could just really tell that that made such a huge difference in his ability to run that race and not feel so much pressure about what he was going to be doing next year. I’m really looking forward to him running the track season when he doesn’t have that weight on him.”
Jaber is looking forward to it, too. During his junior campaign, he clinched the Tornadoes’ first boy’s track and field state championship in program history with his third-place finish in the 3,200-meter race during the Spring Fling in May.
If having his college plans set in place, similar results could be in store for Jaber and the Alcoa track and field team.
“It feels pretty good to have it out of the way,” Jaber said. “I’m excited to give it all I have this season.”
For Jaber, the decision to continue his running career in Johnson City came down to his relationship with the coaching staff, which is headed up by George Watts, as well as the proximity to Alcoa.
“It’s great (being able to sign),” Jaber said. “I’ve been thinking about it for a while, just making it a reality. Coach (Watts) is nice, the school is pretty close, not too far.”
During his recruitment, Jaber leaned on Haggard and track and field coach Chris Frary for advice.
“(Jaber) is an amazing athlete but he’s also a very fun individual,” Haggard said. “He’s been great to have on the team. He has a work ethic that is amazing and it has really meant a lot to the team. Aside from just his performance, he’s helped motivate the other kids. He (leaned on us) a little bit and since he was running so well, he was getting a lot of attention from (college coaches).”
Jaber has more memories to make this spring as a high school runner, but as he reflected on his prep career upon signing with ETSU, that state championship finish last May stands alone for now.
“There’s been a lot of good moments,” Jaber said. “Probably winning the state championship in track is the best one. That was nice for me and the team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.