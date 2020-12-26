Ahmaudd Sankey never envisioned his high school career ending at the position it did, especially given how well he performed as a wide receiver his first two seasons at Alcoa.
He was named the Class 3A BlueCross Bowl Most Valuable Player as a sophomore after logging 100 yards from scrimmage and a pair of scores in the Tornadoes’ 21-0 victory over Covington on Dec. 1, 2018. The next time he stepped on the field, it was in the backfield, not out wide.
“I think we wanted to have that guy in the backfield that we could count on to make sure they got a certain number of touches,” Alcoa running backs coach Ben Love told The Daily Times. “We’re fortunate to have a lot of guys that we need to get the ball to, but I think he was the main one. His versatility is what stood out to us, so we just went with him to be that guy.”
The Southeastern Missouri State signee did not disappoint.
After a junior campaign in which he amassed 887 yards and 17 touchdowns on 89 carries while adding 160 yards and two more scores on 16 receptions, Sankey entered his final season at Alcoa with even loftier expectations for himself.
“My granny always asks me, ‘What do you want to accomplish this season,’ and I told her that I wanted to rush for 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns,” Sankey said. “She always tells me to play hard, and I just think she has a big role in me being able to accomplish what I did.”
He checked off each of those boxes, rushing for 1,179 yards and 22 touchdowns on 157 carries (7.5 yards per carry) to be named The Daily Times’ Offensive Player of the Year after becoming the first Alcoa running back to rush for more than 1,000 yards since Coltton Wright surpassed the threshold in 2016.
Sankey accomplished the feat utilizing a blend of athleticism and unrivaled ballcarrier vision that allows him to make the right read on every run, not just the ones that result in a sizeable gain.
“His vision is so good in different ways,” Love said. “If we’re on the goal line or we need a first down, he can put his head down and find a crease to pick up two or three yards when we need that, but he is also one of the best I’ve seen at the high school level of understanding space and angles with the ability to make guys miss in the open field.”
That much was evident from Sankey at a young age.
He grew up with expectations of being the next great Tornado, a weight that can cripple even the most talented athletes, but he embraced it, playing a pivotal role on each of Alcoa’s past four state championship teams.
“It’s hard growing up and having people around him saying, ‘Oh, you’re going to be the man,’ and ‘You’re the next great one,’” Love said. “I think he understood that once he got into the program that none of that stuff is handed to you. He decided to work for that and fulfill that on his own.”
However, Sankey knows he did not do it alone.
Alcoa features one of the best offensive lines in the state every season — sophomore Lance Williams and Bubba Jeffries each have SEC offers — and the Tornadoes boast more playmakers than most defenses can defend.
Senior wide receiver Brayden Anderson logged 42 catches for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Cincinnati signee Isiah Cox posted 428 total yards and five touchdowns on 30 offensive touches. Itty Salter, Zane Bonham, Jordan Harris and Elijah Cannon each rushed for more than 230 yards.
“It’s hard to focus on just me because if defenses do that, we have Isiah (Cox), Cam (Burden), Brayden (Anderson) and others,” Sankey said. “There are just so many weapons on our teams that I think it is hard to focus on one specific player or spot.”
However, Sankey stood out the most among that group this season to cap a remarkable career, even if it ended at a different position than where it started.
“I think he’ll be remembered most for his consistency,” Love said. “There aren’t many people who start four years and win four state championships. He made some huge plays for us, even as a freshman, and he continued to work to make sure he was consistent performer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.