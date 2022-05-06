It took until the final month of the regular season for Alcoa doubles partners Alina Patel and Katheryn Anderson to mesh as a team, but once they did, they proved how good they could be together.
Patel and Anderson knocked off the top-ranked Samuel Everett School of Innovation team of Hannah White and Lexie Wilson on Wednesday to advance to the District 2-A semifinals, and the duo was not done there.
Alcoa’s top doubles team defeated L&N Stem’s Grace Kim and Anna Sofia Hristov on Friday at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate to punch their ticket to the Region 1-A tournament before falling to Claiborne’s Addie Brooks and Ily Bussell in the championship.
“They have really clicked well together as doubles partners,” Alcoa coach Maria Vanaudenhove told The Daily Times. “They’ve done a lot of practice together and they’ve gone off the court together to put in the extra time and the extra work. In the past month, they’ve really started to mesh well with one another and figured out more of a strategy on how to play with each other.
“They overcame some of their losses and powered through. Mentally, they kept themselves strong, and I think it’s a testament to how they ended up in the championship of the district tournament.”
Patel and Anderson will be the Lady Tornadoes’ only representatives in the region tournament on May 16 at Tyson Park in Knoxville, but they were not the only players to have success.
Caroline Buchanan reached the semifinals by knocking off Gatlinburg-Pittman’s Evie Clark but lost to Claiborne’s Carlye England to fall one victory shy of joining her teammates for the region tournament.
“It was a very difficult game,” Vanaudenhove said. “It was hard to figure out how to defend against England, but she really played her heart out. That (win over Clark) was one that we will never forget. It was a huge win for us and for Caroline.”
Patel and Anderson have the opportunity to add even more foundational victories for a program that had to rebuild under Vanaudenhove, who is in her first year at the helm of the program.
Their performances throughout the district tournament showed they are capable of going deeper into the postseason.
“Tennis is a huge mental game, and if you can stay mentally strong, that’s a huge part of winning these matches and these sets,” Vanaudenhove said. “I definitely saw that in them today because they played a very tough team in their semifinal match in which they came back from losing one of the sets to win the overall match.
“I’ve told them from the beginning to stay with it and take it point by point by point and that’ll keep you in the game. They’re excited.”
