Alcoa cross country coach Pam Haggard raved about Anastasia Lamar’s dedication and reliability as the senior distance runner sat at a table Monday, prepared to sign with Maryville College inside Alcoa High School’s Lyceum.
Those traits have allowed Lamar to be a leader for Alcoa’s cross country and track programs over the years, and Haggard believes they will serve her well at the next level.
“She is an all-in kind of girl, so wherever she goes and whatever she does, she’s going to give it 100%,” said Haggard, who also coaches the distance runners on Alcoa’s track team. “I’m very excited for her to move on to the next level. She’s going to be successful.”
Lamar’s dedication is powered by those who run with her, wanting to set a good example for her teammates.
“They call me the mom of the team,” Lamar told The Daily Times. “I’m very much the team captain. I want to be there for these girls, and I’m also teaching them how to be without me next year. Granted, I still will be going to their meets, but I just won’t be able to run with them.
“To harbor these relationships and give that dedication not only the running but the people I’m running with. It’s been a huge part of my life, and I can honestly say I wouldn’t be here signing with Maryville College today if it weren’t for my teammates.”
Lamar did not see a future at Maryville College before the start of the season, but that changed over the past few months as her desire to major in nursing intersected with the Scots adding a track and field program, starting in spring 2023.
Maryville College broke ground on Austin Coleman Piper Memorial Track on March 25.
Most high school athletes who sign to play at the next level have to start over from square one, but joining a first-year program allows Lamar to continue the leadership role she has embraced despite being a freshman.
“I get to be a part of something bigger than myself,” Lamar said. “Part of my scholarship with Maryville College is about being a leader. Being a part of that inaugural track team, it is very exciting to be able to build that legacy.”
Alcoa has become one of the stronger cross country and track and field programs in the area in recent years, and Lamar’s leadership has played a part in that.
The hope is she can have the same impact at Maryville College.
“She’s been one of leading runners, and even though she hasn’t always been one of our strongest runners, she has always been very consistent,” Haggard said. “I look forward to seeing her not only continue that, but grow with that as she gets a little bit older. I think the sky’s the limit for her.”
