Alcoa's Bacon Lauderback

Alcoa's Bacon Lauderback controls the ball defended by Gatlinburg Pittman's Daniel Espinoza on Thursday, May 19.

 Tom Sherlin | The Daily Times

Alcoa junior defender Bacon Lauderback was one of 12 players to be named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Class A boys soccer all-state team Friday.

The Tornadoes limited opponents to 1.3 goals per game en route to a District 2-A championship and a Region 1-A runner-up finish.

Alcoa logged six shutouts, including a 2-0 victory over rival Gatlinburg-Pittman on May 12 for the district crown, and only surrendered more than two goals once.

Lauderback was an integral part of a stout back line that helped propel Alcoa to its first state tournament appearance since 2018.

The Tornadoes reached its state bid after defeating Oneida, 3-1, in the Class A sectionals before falling to Madison Magnet in the Class A quarterfinals.

