Braxton Baumann admitted that he was rather bummed when he didn’t make Alcoa’s middle school baseball team when he was in the eighth grade. But he didn’t dwell on the setback for too long.
Baumann still wanted to remain active, so he began searching for another sport that could keep him busy during the spring. He decided to give shot put and discus a try.
“I saw people throw stuff and I thought that could be pretty fun,” Baumann told the Daily Times “During the first couple of weeks that you start, you aren’t that good at it. It’s very hard to start. Once I started to get used to throwing, I was like, ‘Hey, I can actually be pretty good at this.’”
The Alcoa senior proved four years later that he still remains pretty good at the two events. He placed first in the shot put with a mark of 46-4 and finished third in the discus with a score of 131-10.
Baumann wasn’t particularly thrilled with his performance, but his coach Jonathan Grissom noted that his thrower is still trying to refine his technique before the sectional meet on May 19.
“I was really pleased,” Grissom said. “All the guys today weren’t even close to their PRs and it’s because they are all trying to think about that thing they are trying to fix. The goal is that before sectionals, you have it ironed out. I would say that Braxton’s throw looked really quick and powerful. He’s explosive. There are couple of things that we talked about that he is still working on, and if he can get those things, there’s no reason he’s not a 50-plus foot thrower and he knows that.
“The guys who PR at state. Those are the people that win.”
Baumann hopes to be throwing his best at the state meet. He qualified for the state meet in both his freshman and sophomore seasons and placed in both years. He’s planning on giving his best performance in his final high school meet.
“My goal is to go out with a bang,” Baumann said “I want to do as much as I can to help my team and get as many points as possible, hopefully at that state meet. This is my last season of high school sports. I am going to make the most of it.”
Heritage high jumpers set PR’s
Heritage sophomore Grant Campbell entered this track season with just one goal. He simply wanted to shatter the school record for the highest jump in a meet (6’6”).
He was an inch away from achieving that feat on Friday, clearing 6-5 to win the high jump event and set a personal record. His teammate Sean Lopez also set a personal best, clearing 6-0 to place third.
“Both of our high jumpers are very coachable, hard workers and just have the best attitude,” Heritage track coach Shawn Wichert said. “We were super happy for both of them to PR today.
The good news is that both Campbell and Lopez have five more opportunities this season to establish new personal bests. Campbell’s preseason goal is still very much attainable.
“Whether or not it happens isn’t really a question,” Wichert said. “It’s going to happen at some point. Will it happen this year? We will see. I think he definitely can.”
Tymon’s Promising Future
Alcoa freshman Charlotte Tymon has operated under a simple principle during track season: she always tries her best to follow Alcoa track coach Chris Frary’s directions, and she always does so with a good attitude.
Two weeks ago, Frary enlisted Tymon to participate in the triple jump. On Wednesday, he asked her to try running the 300-meter hurdles during practice. When he noticed she had promise, he informed her she would be competing in the event at the William Blount Invitational on Friday.
Tymon had success in both events. She finished third in her first 300-meter hurdle race with a time of 53.62 and she placed fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 29-1 1/2.
Fary is confident she has a promising future in both events.
“Charlotte just comes to practice every day and always has a great attitude,” Frary said. “Whatever you ask her to do she tries to do it. For a kid that age, that’s a great recipe for success. I have been really surprised by her overall athleticism. To pick up the triple jump as quickly as she has, she’s been doing it for a grand total of about two weeks. This is was her first ever 300 hurdles and she placed in that tonight as well.
“Those are great things to build on, especially as we get closer to sectionals. I think she could potentially sneak into state in one of those two events if all things go well.”
Other notable results
Alcoa sophomore Jordan Harris finished first in the long jump with a score of 21-7. Alcoa’s Abdul Jaber won the 3,200-meter with a time of 10:13.01. Heritage junior Grace Adams posted a time of 11:54.94 in the 3200 to finish second.
