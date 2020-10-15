Alcoa senior defensive lineman Braxton Baumann has been named a Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete on Thursday, joining Maryville's John Huffman and 142 others from across the country.
Recipients of the GARS Scholar Athlete Award are chosen annually and are recognized for their “on-the-field” and “in-the-classroom" success.
Baumann will receive a $500 scholarship, and has an opportunity to earn an additional scholarship if named to the inaugural Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team, which will be determined through a 30-day voting period that starts Nov. 16 and ends Dec. 14
“Now more than ever, the world needs young men and women of character, nobility, honor and integrity,” said Pat Lindesmith, Chief Partnership Officer and Senior Vice President of Gold Jacket Relations in a release. “This initiative fits perfectly with the Hall’s Youth & Education Team’s commitment to empowering youth around the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.