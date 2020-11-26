Braxton Baumann doesn’t look much like a defensive lineman.
At 190 pounds, the Alcoa senior doesn’t boast the size typical for that position, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t among the most important and consistent players for the Tornadoes (12-1) on that side of the ball.
“He’s been part of the glue of our defense the last two years,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “You see a game where ‘so and so’ didn’t play well — his name has never been in that statement. He plays well every game. If it’s not well, then it’s great.”
Baumann is a fundamental piece in the Tornadoes’ highly touted defense, which has recorded seven shutouts while allowing less than five points a game. They will look to build on that success at Red Bank (10-0) on Friday night in the Class 3A semifinals.
Baumann — like the rest of the seniors — has his sights set on finishing his high school career with four state titles.
“It means a lot to me — I wouldn’t give it up for anything,” Baumann said of playing for Alcoa. “I’m glad I’m able to do this, and I’m glad I’m able to play my role and play it well.”
Baumann grew up attending Alcoa games as a kid. He remembers playing football with his friends on the grassy hill inside the stadium and hoping that, someday, he’d be doing so out on the field as a Tornado.
Alcoa assistant coach Brian Nix said he knew Baumann was something special early because of his strength.
“He’s benching 300 and deadlifts 500 and is out here battling like a warrior,” Nix said. “We say this all the time, but size is the most overrated thing — especially in high school football. I’d rather have a guy like him who can run and tackle and play than a big dude who looks good but can’t function. A lot of it’s a testament to his work ethic.”
A defensive end, Baumann solidified his spot in the starting lineup in the Tornadoes’ 2019 season opener at 6A Blackman, which they won 23-14. He also shined in the state championship against Pearl-Cohn despite going up against a 6-foot-5 offensive tackle who had committed to play at Tennessee.
Baumann finished last season with more than 50 tackles, including 3.5 in the Tornadoes’ 27-0 state final victory.
“Last year was when he really came on and started playing to his full potential,” Nix said. “He’s been as good of a player as we have on our defense. You look at tackles for losses and big plays he’s made in games, and he’s made as many as anybody.”
That’s an impressive feat given the talent on Alcoa’s defense, including defensive end Grey Carroll. A 6-foot-3, 260-pound Georgia Tech commit, Carroll is a force coming off the edge as well as a Tennessee Titans 3A Mr. Football finalist this year.
“People look at big Grey over here and then look at me, and they’re like, ‘...Oh,’” Baumann said. “I’m fast, and it lets me get off the ball quick. Despite my size, I am pretty strong. That surprises a lot of people.”
Outside of his athleticism, Baumann excels in the classroom. He has no shortage of academic scholarship opportunities because of his exceptional GPA and ACT score, and he was recently selected as one of 144 student-athletes in the country to be named a Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete. Recipients of the award are chosen annually for their on-the-field and in-the-classroom success.
However, what Baumann said he likes most about playing defense is the simplicity of the job.
“It’s like, ‘See ball, get ball,’” Baumann said. “I like it because I like to hit, and it’s a good place where I can be physical. … I want to get the most out of it every time, so I go 100 percent whenever I can.”
That’s very apparent to his coaches who — in the spirit of Thanksgiving — are grateful for Baumann’s dedication to Alcoa.
“He’s a high-character guy who cares more about this team than individual recognition,” Nix said. “It’s how he lives his life. If you’re a better person, you’re going to be a better football player.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.