Alcoa senior defensive lineman Braxton Baumann was named one of 25 student-athletes composing the inaugural Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team on Thursday.
The 25 student-athletes were selected from the 144 GARS Scholar Athletes around the country through a nationwide voting process.
“The 25 players named to this inaugural Scholar Athlete team are shining examples of what’s possible when the values of the Pro Football Hall of Fame are demonstrated on the field and in the classroom,” said Pat Lindesmith, Chief Partnership Officer and Senior Vice President of Gold Jacket Relations. “Leading others by showing that level of commitment, integrity, courage, respect and excellence every day will result in many successes for the rest of their lives.”
The 25 student-athletes were awarded an additional scholarship tacked on to the $500 scholarship they received for being named a GARS scholar-athlete in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.