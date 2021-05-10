Alcoa senior Brenden Pecora had been playing football for most of his life when a few of his friends encouraged him to attend a lacrosse practice his sophomore year.
He wasn’t very familiar with the sport, but he decided to give it a try.
“They told me to come out one day, and I immediately fell in love with it,” Pecora said. “I just wanted to come back everyday.”
Pecora’s love for lacrosse drove him to continue playing over the next few years, though he never dreamed of getting to do so at the next level. That is, until his lacrosse coach for the Blount County Bulldogs — a Friendsville-based team in its second year — told Pecora this past season he was receiving interest from colleges.
On Monday afternoon, Pecora solidified his status as the program’s first player to earn a lacrosse scholarship when he signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Reinhardt University — a four-time defending NAIA national champion — in Waleska, Georgia. A goalie, Pecora is ranked among the top five in Tennessee and among the top 30 nationally with a .680 save percentage.
“When I first started, I was just out there because I had so much fun doing it,” Pecora said. “As it sort of progressed, I saw potential in myself to really do something.”
Lacrosse is among the fastest growing sports in the United States, though Blount County Bulldogs coach Mike Brisbin said East Tennessee is a little behind that curve. Brisbin is from Syracuse, New York — a hotbed for the sport — where he began playing lacrosse at age 4. Brisbin said Pecora’s success will help grow the sport in this area.
“It’s great for the guys and the parents to see it because they can see, ‘OK, there are opportunities outside of just playing the game,” Brisbin said. “Scholarship-wise, it’s one of the higher opportunity sports.”
Pecora stepped into the role as goalkeeper his first game after the original goalie decided he no longer wanted to play. Brisbin said Pecora has quick hands and ability to see the ball coming out of the stick — two important skills in lacrosse.
“If you’ve got quick hands, we can get you to be a goalie,” Brisbin said. “He’s a great kid and a great leader with high energy — the players respect him. If we could have 25 more Brendens on the team, it would be awesome.”
However, Pecora didn’t initially think the opportunity to play in college existed for him, especially after the pandemic cut last season short after three games. Lacrosse begins in January which, for Pecora, was right on the heels of football given Alcoa advanced to the state championship all four years.
Pecora made the most of his time in quarantine — a rare lull in sports for him. He worked tirelessly on conditioning and improving his stick skills, and that quickly paid off this past season.
Against the Asheville Elite squad in North Carolina, Pecora recorded a remarkable 27 saves. He wasn’t prepared for the interest that performance would garner from college coaches.
“I had no film put together — I didn’t know what to do,” Pecora said. “I got with some of my football guys and put film together and then just sent it off, and they kept coming.”
Like with lacrosse, Pecora’s connection to Reinhardt was instant. The team capped its season Saturday with a 17-8 victory over No. 2 Indiana Tech for its fourth-consecutive NAIA red banner. The Eagles finished 17-0 for the first time in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.