KNOXVILLE — Brian Nix is no stranger to the KFOA High School Football Media Day.
In previous years, while Nix was serving as Alcoa’s defensive coordinator, either he or fellow assistant coach Brian Gossett would attend the annual summer event at Three Ridges Golf Course in Knoxville.
“Either Brian Gossett would go or I would come,” Nix told The Daily Times. “(Former Alcoa coach) Gary (Rankin) wasn’t big on them.”
Though the trek was familiar for Nix during Friday’s edition of the media day, his role was not. This time, he wasn’t serving as a substitute; he was representing the Tornadoes as their head coach, a job he’s been in since February, when Rankin stepped down after 16 seasons at Alcoa.
“It’s exciting,” Nix said. “It really is. It’s exciting just because being with a program for so long and (now) being the head coach, it’s a fun thing. There’s a lot of responsibility with it, but I’ve been at Alcoa for a long time.”
Nix has coached at Alcoa since 2004, working under the state’s winningest high school football coach in Rankin, who is now the head coach at Boyd Buchanan in Chattanooga. While Nix’s coaching prowess is renowned locally, he steps into a position that would be intimidating for anyone, following a coach who notched 13 state championships in 16 seasons and won 215 of 235 games.
In many ways, though, Nix has already proven his mettle. In his time as Rankin’s defensive coordinator, he not only helped guide the Tornadoes to plenty of titles, but also stayed loyal to the program while yearning to lead a team.
“I wanted to be a head coach, I wanted that challenge, but being the head coach at Alcoa means I don’t have to leave there,” Nix said. “Because always in the back of my mind was, ‘If I’m going to be a head coach here, how long is Gary going to stay? As I’m getting older, do I need to look at maybe going to another program just to get that experience?’
“I’m so thankful that I get to stay here at Alcoa and that my first year as a head coach is at a program like this with the staff that we have. So I’m definitely blessed.”
Friday didn’t mark the first media day for new William Blount coach Robert Reeves, either. Reeves attended past editions while serving as head coach for other programs, but like Nix, this was his first in his new role.
“It’s awesome,” Reeves said. “I started my career at William Blount, and like I told the guys, I hope it’s where I end my career.”
Reeves replaced former Govs coach Philip Shadowens, who resigned from the job in January and is now the head coach at Eagleton College and Career Academy.
For Reeves, whose time on Shadowens’ staff marked his second stint as an assistant coach at William Blount, it’s the right opportunity at the right time, even if he didn’t realize it initially. From installing new schemes to creating his own culture, he’s now tasked with guiding the program’s direction.
“When the job came open, I really at one point was not putting myself in a position to do it,” Reeves said. “I didn’t know if that’s what I wanted to do. I just prayed about it and had a lot of encouragement from faculty members and friends. They said, ‘Hey, this is the time,’ because I had been an applicant before for the job and it just didn’t work for numerous reasons.
“So I was like, ‘You know, I love William Blount.’ It’s where I started my career, so it’s always been a special place. I just prayed about it, and then the Lord led me here, and I just felt like this is the right time. I’m excited. I’ve got great kids. It’s a good place.”
