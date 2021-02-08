Bryce Barber originally wanted to be a baseball player. Then, his father Ken Barber took him to a driving range when he was 9 years old. That’s when Bryce Barber discovered he had a new favorite sport.
“I just loved it,” Bryce Barber told the Daily Times.
His love for golf hasn’t dwindled since that father-son outing. Bryce Barber continued to improve throughout his Alcoa career. He was a member of the 2017 Alcoa golf state championship team during his freshman year. As a sophomore, he helped the Tornadoes finish as state finalists. And he emerged as the team leader during his junior and senior seasons, qualifying for the state tournament as an individual both years.
Bryce Barber will continue his golf career at the next level. On Monday, he signed his letter of intent to golf at Cleveland State Community College in front of friends and family inside Alcoa’s Lyceum. Most of those family members didn’t miss a golf tournament during Bryce Barber’s high school career.
“I love Bryce,” Alcoa coach Rob Daugherty said. “He’s a good kid. His family and everyone are awesome folks. It’s been easy with Bryce because he never shows his emotions, and he always got a great family structure around him. I tease him all the time because his grandparents and his parents all come watch him play every time and there is a whole convoy of carts watching him play. It’s been fun.
“He’s gotten progressively better. … He had a very solid senior year. He’s been a good leader and he’s been a good role model for all of our younger kids. He’s been very helpful. He talks to them, encourages all the younger kids on the team. It’s been a true pleasure.”
Bryce Barber said he began pouring more time and effort into the sport at the beginning of his freshman year. As a result, he continued to improve.
He averaged a score of 37.2 per round his senior year — five strokes better than his career average. He finished No. 28 at state during his junior season, and then placed No. 31 during his senior year.
He knows his experiences at Alcoa will help him succeed at the next level.
“I’m so happy and blessed for this opportunity — I am very excited to play,” Barber said. “(My Alcoa teammates) have helped me a lot. I have played with these same guys for the last four years. They’ve helped me tremendously. … I loved playing (at Alcoa). It was awesome. Great team, great coaching, great everything.”
