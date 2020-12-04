When Grey Carroll approached Caden Buckles before Alcoa’s state quarterfinal game against Gatlinburg-Pitman on Nov. 20, he wasn’t trying to accurately predict the future. The senior defensive lineman was just joking around with his quarterback.
Buckles had been ineligible during Alcoa’s first 12 games after transferring from Knoxville Catholic last fall. Carroll decided to give Buckles some encouraging words before his first start.
“Man, watch you come back and win the MVP during the state championship game.”
That joke became prophecy during the Class 3A BlueCross Bowl on Friday at Tucker Stadium. Buckles completed 19 of 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns during Alcoa’s 35-0 shutout of Milan, helping the Tornadoes (14-1) capture their sixth straight state championship.
To make matters sweeter, he left Cookeville with BlueCross Bowl MVP honors — just like Carroll had predicted. Buckles admitted he couldn’t have scripted a better ending to his first season at Alcoa.
“It was a pretty surreal moment … there’s no way I could imagine this being any better,” Buckles told The Daily Times. “But the even cooler moment was seeing the Gold Ball being held up by our team and getting to take that picture down there (near the end zone). There’s only one team in each classification that gets to do that every year and that was us. Being able to do that this year was an awesome feeling.”
Buckles played an important role in helping the Tornadoes win their 19th state title, even when he wasn’t able to play. Buckles is admittedly a fierce competitor, so he hated having to watch Alcoa’s first 12 games from the sideline. Still, he chose to have a good attitude. He ran Alcoa’s scout team. He acted as another coach to Zach Lunsford, sharing his observations with the sophomore quarterback in between offensive possessions.
That’s why Alcoa’s coaches and players weren’t surprised with Buckles’ performance against Milan. They knew he was going to be a special after watching the way he carried himself during the first 12 weeks of the season.
“The thing that impressed me about him was that he practiced hard during the 12 weeks he was ineligible,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “He never complained. He was one of the best teammates we had for 12 weeks. To me, that means more for me than winning the MVP — that’s great for him and his family. But the way he handled himself for 12 weeks when he was ineligible was outstanding.”
He also didn’t have much difficulty handling the pressure of playing on high school football’s biggest stage. When he first entered the field for warmups, he heard some Milan fans heckling.
“That’s cute,” Buckles said he thought at the time.
Buckles didn’t give Milan’s fans much reason to cheer during the game. He completed his first eight passes and engineered touchdown drives on Alcoa’s first three possessions. On the first play of the second quarter, he uncorked a 41-yard pass to Taharin Sudderth to give the Tornadoes a 20-0 advantage. In the second half, he threaded a 19-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Anderson to deliver the exclamation point to his performance.
All that Buckles had left to do was make sure he distributed credit to his teammates in his final interview of the season.
“This entire team played their butts off today,” Buckles said. “I’ve got to thank everyone on the team. … Just the fact that I had a lot of adversity to face and that I can go out and lead this team just means the world to me.”
