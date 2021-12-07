In a season full of awards and recognition, Caden Buckles reeled in one of the biggest Tuesday.
The Alcoa senior quarterback was named Class 3A Mr. Football, taking home the most coveted individual honor in Tennessee prep football after leading the Tornadoes to their seventh consecutive state title.
He’s the 12th player in program history to win the award.
“To be quite honest, it means the world,” Buckles told The Daily Times in a Twitter message. “Understanding that my team and supporting cast was right there with me every step of the season to now makes it all even better knowing that every second of hard work has truly paid off.”
Coaches and media members nominated finalists for the award, and a committee of sports writers across the state decided the winners, which were announced Tuesday at a luncheon in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.
Buckles was named a Class 3A finalist in November alongside Waverly’s Jacob Dooley and Loudon’s Keaton Harig. Maryville’s Carson Jones and The King’s Academy’s Nakelin McAfee were selected as semifinalists, but not finalists, for the award in their own divisions.
“This is such an outstanding honor for all 30 of the young men recognized today at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards,” TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said on the TSSAA website. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the field throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”
Buckles earned the recognition by heading Alcoa’s high-powered offense all season, helping the Tornadoes to a 14-1 record and an average of 46 points per game. Alcoa scored at least 40 points in nine games.
Buckles threw for 1,883 yards, 21 touchdowns and just four interceptions and rushed for 352 yards and 10 scores in his first full season starting for Alcoa, as he wasn’t eligible to play his junior year until the quarterfinals.
One of Buckles’ many highlight moments was when he threw a game-winning 7-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Cannon to beat West in double overtime. Another was when he threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more against Maryville, fighting all game in Alcoa’s only loss.
In Alcoa’s 45-14 win over East Nashville in the Class 3A BlueCross Bowl, Buckles passed for 117 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 52 yards and three touchdowns and was named the game’s MVP, his second time winning the award.
“As far as winning the state title goes and leads into this, both of these accomplishments are extreme honors,” Buckles messaged. “However, I understand that none of it is possible without God or my teammates or my coaches. Everybody involved in the Alcoa program played a major role in this and I couldn’t be more thankful and happy!”
