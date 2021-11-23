Caden Buckles looked every bit like a Tennessee Titans Class 3A Mr. Football finalist when he led Alcoa to its sixth straight state championship after becoming eligible before its quarterfinal matchup with Gatlinburg-Pittman a year ago.
The outlook never changed during the senior quarterback’s first full season under center, and on Tuesday it became official as Buckles was named one of three finalists for the most prestigious individual award in Tennessee high school football.
Waverly’s Jacob Dooley and Loudon’s Keaton Harig were the other two Class 3A finalists.
Buckles has completed 75% (105-of-140) of his passes for 1,382 yards and 18 touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions in 10 games. He has also rushed for 239 yards and seven more scores.
Buckles would be the 12th player in program history to win Mr. Football.
Maryville senior quarterback Carson Jones (Class 6A) and The King’s Academy senior running backs Nakelin McAfee (Division II-A) were each named Mr. Football semifinalists on Nov. 4 but did not make the cut from five to three.
Jones is 150-for-194 (77.3%) for 2,117 yards and 28 touchdowns with one interception — none in the regular season. Like Buckles, he has also rushed for seven more touchdowns while adding 191 yards on the ground.
Oakland’s Jordan James and Summit’s Destin Wade and Keaton Wade were the three Class 6A finalists.
McAfee rushed for 1,108 yards and 17 touchdowns on 144 carries (7.7 yards per carry) in nine regular season games for the Lions to earn his second consecutive Mr. Football semifinalist nod.
Donelson Christian’s Bradford Gaines, University School of Jackson’s Steele Haynes and Nashville Christian’s Joshua Strickland Jr. were chosen as the Division II-A finalists.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
The winner in each classification will be announced at noon ET on Dec. 7 during a banquet at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. A trophy will be presented to each winner and the other two finalists will get a plaque. The semifinalists will each receive a certificate.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live video stream of the awards will be provided on the Titans’ website.
“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress said on the TSSAA website. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”
This is the 37th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players.
