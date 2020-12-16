When Camden Burden arrived at Alcoa his junior year, coach Gary Rankin knew he was getting a special player.
“You could tell the first week he was here what kind of teammate and athlete he was,” Rankin said. “He’s physical, he’s unselfish, and he’ll play anywhere and do anything for anybody on the team.”
Burden’s versatility and unselfish approach to football has suited the Tornadoes well the last two seasons. After transferring from Sevier County ahead of last year, Burden has always been willing to shift into whatever role he’s needed most, including quarterback for a stretch this season. He excels on both sides of the ball but has always preferred playing defense.
Now, Burden will get to continue doing just that as a linebacker for Charlotte. On Wednesday, he and his teammates Ahmaudd Sankey (Southeast Missouri State) and Isiah Cox (Cincinnati) signed National Letters of Intent to continue their playing careers at the next level.
“(Playing in college) has always been a dream,” Burden said. “Getting to play at the next level is not something everyone can do, so it’s special.”
Burden has played a crucial role in Alcoa winning its last two state titles. This year, he finished with 55 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, four quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Burden was also tasked with playing quarterback at points throughout this season until Knoxville Catholic transfer Caden Buckles became eligible to fill those shoes in the quarterfinals.
An all-around athlete, Burden played quarterback for Sevier County his freshman and sophomore years because that’s where the Smoky Bears needed him most. When he got to Alcoa, coaches asked him if he was interested in distributing the ball for the Tornadoes as well.
“He could have been a tremendous quarterback if he wanted to be but, when he came here, he made it pretty clear he didn’t want to be a quarterback,” Rankin said. “If I’d said to him, ‘We’re going to put you at quarterback,’ he would have done it. But we sort of had an agreement when he came here.”
Burden started out playing safety for the Tornadoes before shifting to outside linebacker after two games. That’s where colleges began to take notice of him. Burden finished out the season on a high note when he won 2019 BlueCross Bowl MVP honors with a game-high eight tackles, including two sacks, against Pearl Cohn in the championship. By that point, he had 12 offers, including one from Charlotte.
“Last year, in the state championship game, he just played lights out,” Rankin said. “He’s always better in big games and competes so hard in big games. After he got MVP in that state championship game, you could tell what was coming that next year.”
It turned out that next season wasn’t so predictable for the Tornadoes after their starting quarterback transferred to a school in California. That put Alcoa in a bind, but Burden was there to help the team through it by stepping in as quarterback throughout the year.
“I don’t think he wanted to do that necessarily, but he did it because we needed it at the time,” Rankin said. “(For him, it’s about) whatever he can do to help the team.”
Burden got to return to the side of the ball he loves on Nov. 30 against Gatlinburg-Pittman — the game Buckles became eligible to play. Burden went on to have another big performance in the state championship against Milan with a team-high seven tackles, including two sacks.
“It felt good because I was able to do what I do best and help the team out, and we got the state championship,” Burden said. “It’s just a blessing to be a part of this.”
Charlotte was the only school Burden was able to visit in person before COVID-19 shut everything down. As it turned out, he didn’t need to see any other campuses.
“I got to actually meet people, shake hands in person — we loved it,” Burden said. “Everything about the school is just amazing.”
As for Alcoa, Rankin said Burden is going to be hard to replace for his leadership and team-first mentality.
“He’s the kind of guy you want on your football team,” Rankin said. “He’ll make a great teammate for Charlotte.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.