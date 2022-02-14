Cassa Arnold was unsure if college softball was in her future.
Then came her junior campaign in which she posted a 9-1 record with a 1.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in the circle and slashed .316/.409/.532 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run, 17 RBIs and 24 runs scored as an outfielder last season.
The avenues to continue playing softball after high school followed, and on Monday, Arnold cemented that future by signing with Carson-Newman inside the lyceum at Alcoa High School.
“It’s something that is very exciting for me,” Arnold told The Daily Times. “I was doubting everything in the beginning. I was wondering if softball was really what I wanted to continue to do after high school, but last year is what really made me realize that it was something I wanted to keep doing.
“It was a really good year for our team and for me, and I think it gave me a lot of confidence in my future and where I’m going. I’m very blessed that I have the opportunity.”
Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey never had those doubts regarding Arnold’s collegiate future, stating that Arnold is “one of the most athletic kids” she has coached. Arnold just needed to have success to see that in herself.
“I think we all knew she had the potential to be fantastic, but she had to experience for herself and kind of grow into the player that we all knew she could be,” Fekete Bailey said. “I think last year she really came into her own and fought some personal battles with the injury bug and figured out how much she really loves the game.”
Arnold enters her senior campaign as the reigning Daily Times Softball Pitcher of the Year, but given her athleticism, her and Fekete Bailey — and probably Carson-Newman coach Michael Graves — foresee more innings in the outfield than in the circle during Arnold’s collegiate career.
“I know I’ve had a lot of success pitching, but outfield is something that feels like home to me,” Arnold said. “I think going into Carson-Newman, I’ll get lots of hours in the outfield and be a pitcher if they need me to be.”
It will be a different journey than the one Arnold’s sister, Caylan, had in college, where she posted a 71-31 record and a 2.02 ERA over her five-year career — the first three at Tennessee and the final two at Florida State — but Cassa is looking forward to following in her footsteps while also venturing on her own path.
“Seeing the success that my sister had is something that excited me to see where I would go,” Arnold said. “Seeing her play was something that I always loved doing, and I love playing, obviously, so I think that was something that influenced me.
“Having her as a mentor has really helped me, but I think we’re both different in our own way. The things that I experience will be different than what she has.”
The celebration of Arnold’s signing came minutes before the Lady Tornadoes started their first official practice of the 2022 season, and she remains an integral component for an Alcoa team that looks to reach the Class AA state tournament for the second time in three years.
“I think she’ll have a tremendous impact on our team as well as our whole senior class,” Fekete Bailey said. “The thing I think I’ve been the most impressed with is how they’ve led. When we go through preseason workouts, a lot of responsibility falls in their lap with how good we’re going to get in a time when coaches can’t have any time with players.
“The leadership those older kids give to our younger players and showing them the culture and the expectation of how we do things so that I’m not having to teach them that on the first day of practice.”
