Alcoa coach Gary Rankin has been named the East Tennessee CAREacter Star Head Coach of the Year by CARE 365.
The award is voted on by coaches, sports writers, officials and athletic directors in East Tennessee. Rankin will be presented with the award before Alcoa kicks off against Gatlinburg-Pittman on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs.
"The first time I called Gary to explain the program to him, he said, 'What do I need to do to make our team a part of this program,'" CARE 365 founder David Moore said. "Everything starts and ends with the head coach, and character is a huge part of Gary Rankin. It exemplifies through his team, and when you have exceptionally high character, the success follows that character.
"I can't say enough positive things about Gary Rankin because he's a character guy from A to Z. Thank goodness that all the players that have played under him, are playing under him now and will in the future have that kind of mentor."
