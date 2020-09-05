It’s no secret the Alcoa football team’s defense is among one of the best units in the state.
The Tornadoes proved as much in their opening two games when they allowed opponents a combined 50 yards.
What’s even scarier? That was without defensive end Grey Carroll.
“He’s pretty good — there’s no doubt about that,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “He makes us better, but he would make anybody better.”
A 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior, Carroll missed the first two games while recovering from an impingement and labral tear in his hip. The Virginia Tech commit returned to action Friday against Scott, and he immediately made his presence known with the first tackle of the game.
“It felt great to be back,” Carroll said. “I genuinely love to be out here with all my brothers and just put on a show.”
Carroll has played a crucial role in the Tornadoes winning their last three state championships. In 2019, he led the team in tackles with 79, including seven sacks among 13 tackles for loss, to earn Region 2-3A Player of the Year and Class 3A Mr. Football finalist honors.
Carroll said his hip injury escalated gradually. He believes it began last year when he was doing squats and felt a pop.
“I didn’t think much about it because there was no pain, really,” Carroll said. “So I played through it.”
Carroll wasn’t able to ignore it come track season, though. Increasing pain in his groin area prompted him to see a doctor, and that’s when he learned the extent of his injury.
Carroll was on crutches for six weeks, during which he couldn’t practice or condition or do much of anything. After that came another six weeks of physical therapy. Even worse was all the question marks that surrounded the upcoming football season for Carroll.
“I didn’t think I’d get back until playoffs,” Carroll said. “I don’t know what happened — I just started feeling really good.”
Fortunately for Carroll and the Tornadoes, he was cleared to play just ahead of Alcoa’s cross-county rivalry matchup against Maryville. Carroll used the Tornadoes’ 38-0 Region 2-3A win over Scott on Friday to get his feet wet before the big game.
“I was moving around well — no pain,” Carroll said. “I actually felt surprisingly in pretty good shape. I just got after it.”
Carroll’s name blared through Goddard Stadium from the announcer’s booth all night as he made tackle after tackle. He nearly notched a safety when a bad snap sailed into the Highlanders’ end zone. Scott quarterback Alex Chambers picked up the ball, but Carroll was already making a beeline for him.
When Chambers looked up and saw Carroll, he immediately dropped. It happened too fast for Carroll to adjust to his level change, and he wound up accidentally hooking Chambers’ helmet while taking him to the ground.
It was ruled a face mask, negating the safety. Regardless, Carroll’s speed, strength and play-making capacity was certainly on display.
“It was just one of those things where, in my mind, I wanted to go out there and prove that I’ve still got it — that I didn’t lose a step,” Carroll said. “I felt like I did that. …
“I want to go undefeated, produce as many shutouts as possible, beat Maryville and win state.”
