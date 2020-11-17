The two-time Daily Times Defensive Player of the Year has once again been honored as one of the best players in Tennessee.
Alcoa senior defensive end Grey Carroll was named a Tennessee Titans Class 3A Mr. Football finalist for the second consecutive season on Tuesday by the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association alongside Milan’s Anthony Brown and Pearl-Cohn’s Martino Owens.
The winners for all nine classifications as well as the Kicker of the Year — all of whom were selected by a committee of statewide sports writers — will be announced during a Dec. 8 luncheon at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
The Georgia Tech commit has registered 58 tackles — 21 for loss, including seven sacks — three forced fumbles and two blocked kicks to lead a defense that has limited opponents to 3.6 points per game and logged seven shutouts.
He has posted those numbers despite missing Alcoa’s first two games against Blackman and Austin-East while recovering from an offseason surgery to repair a hip impingement and labral tear and sitting in most second halves because of the Tornadoes’ tendency to put teams away by halftime.
Carroll’s teammate, senior wide receiver and defensive back Isiah Cox, and The King’s Academy junior running back Nakelin McAfee were named semifinalists on Nov. 5 but did not make the cut as the list for each classification was trimmed down from five to three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.